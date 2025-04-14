Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 21% In 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled $655.9 billion in 2024, up 21% from $542.1 billion in 2023, according to final results by Gartner, Inc.
NVIDIA climbed to the No. 1 position, overtaking samsung Electronics and Intel for the first time.
“The position shift among the top 10 semiconductor vendor revenue ranking is due to large demand for AI infrastructure buildout and an increase of 73.4% in memory revenue,” said Gaurav Gupta, VP Analyst at Gartner.
“NVIDIA moved to the No.
1 spot as a result of a marked increase in demand for its discrete graphic processing units (GPUs) that served as the Primary choice for AI workloads in data centers.
“Samsung Electronics retained the No.
2 spot, driven by gains in both DRAM and flash memory as prices rebounded sharply in response to an imbalance in supply and demand,” said Gupta.” Intel’s revenue grew 0.8% in 2024 as competitive threats gained momentum across all its major product lines and it was unable to take advantage of the robust increase in demand for AI processing.”
