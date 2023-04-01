UrduPoint.com

WTO Public Forum 2023 To Examine How Trade Can Contribute To A Greener, More Sustainable Future

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 07:45 PM

WTO Public Forum 2023 to examine how trade can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) GENEVA, 1st April, 2023 (WAM) – The WTO’s annual Public Forum 2023 will focus this year on how trade can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future. The Forum will examine in particular how the services sector, digitalisation and inclusive trade policies can support global environmental goals and help combat the climate crisis.

Titled “It is Time for Action”, the Public Forum, to be held from 12 to 15 September 2023, will cover three main topics: “The role of the services sector in sustainable trade,” “Inclusive policies for the advancement of green trade,” and “Digitalisation as a tool for the greening of supply chains.

Sessions at the Public Forum are organised by representatives from civil society, academia, business, government and international organisations. A call for proposals and registration are due to open in early May 2023.

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media

Related Topics

World Business Civil Society Geneva April May September Event From Government

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised begging

6 minutes ago
 Albanian Prime Minister congratulates President of ..

Albanian Prime Minister congratulates President of UAE on new leadership appoint ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori becomes first ..

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori becomes first Arab increment lead for an IS ..

6 minutes ago
 Women in peacekeeping: UN Fund calls for new ideas ..

Women in peacekeeping: UN Fund calls for new ideas and investment

6 minutes ago
 East Asia and Pacific regional growth to accelerat ..

East Asia and Pacific regional growth to accelerate to 5.1% in 2023 as China reb ..

6 minutes ago
 Global sales of heat pumps grew by 11% in 2022, ac ..

Global sales of heat pumps grew by 11% in 2022, according to the latest IEA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.