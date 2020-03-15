UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTO Suspends Meetings Until End Of April, Staff Requested To Work From Home

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff requested to work from home

GENEVA, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) All World Trade Organisation, WTO, meetings are suspended until the end of April and Secretariat staff have been requested to work from home until the end of March.

Director-General Roberto Azevedo has informed WTO members and staff that access to the organisation’s premises will be restricted as of 16th March.

"In light of developments related to the COVID-19 virus and after meeting with UN agencies and observers in Geneva, we have taken a decision to suspend all meetings at the WTO until the end of April 2020. This decision will be reviewed as appropriate," the Director-General said. "Additionally, all WTO Secretariat staff - except on-site critical staff - are to work from home until the end of March 2020. This decision will be reviewed by the end of March."

The WTO is reviewing alternatives for arranging virtual meetings to enable members to participate remotely.

Related Topics

World United Nations Geneva March April 2020 All From

Recent Stories

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

1 hour ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

1 hour ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

In second e-briefing, MoFAIC updates ambassadors, ..

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi heads Zayed University Council meet ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.