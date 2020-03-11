UrduPoint.com
WTO Suspends Meetings Until March 20 After Coronavirus Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The World Trade Organisation has suspended all meetings until March 20 after a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus.

The Geneva-based organization, in a statement by WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo, said that all meetings would be suspended effective Wednesday and that situation would be reviewed before the end of next week.

"We take the health of Secretariat staff and our members very seriously which is why we have taken this unprecedented step," Azevedo said. "We are monitoring the situation very closely and will take whatever measures are necessary to protect health and safety."

