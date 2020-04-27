UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wuhan Hospitals All Cleared Of COVID-19 Cases, Say Chinese Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Wuhan hospitals all cleared of COVID-19 cases, say Chinese authorities

HUBEI, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) After more than three months of an arduous fight, Wuhan, the city located at the heart of China and epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has cleared all remaining cases related to the deadly infection in its hospitals, health authorities told Xinhua news agency.

After more than three months of arduous fight, Wuhan, the Chinese city once hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, cleared all COVID-19 cases in hospitals on Sunday.

This came as a 77-year-old man surnamed Ding tested negative for the second time for coronavirus in the capital city of Hubei Province.

He no longer had clinical symptoms and was able to be discharged, an official with Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference in Beijing that the outcome was earned through the hard work of medical workers in Wuhan and those sent from across the country.

By Saturday, 82,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the Chinese mainland. More than 93.4 percent of them had recovered.

Sunday's announcement was a new testament that the local spread of COVID-19 in the country has basically been curbed.

It was also a milestone for Wuhan. This came five days after its cases dropped to double digits and less than 70 days after daily hospitalised cases peaked at 38,020.

"It is a historic day," said Shang You, a critical care unit doctor in Wuhan. "We have been waiting for this day for so long."

The success was attributed to a series of comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures rolled out by authorities and followed through by the public to stem the outbreak.

Beginning January 23rd, Wuhan was put under a lockdown that lasted 76 days.

Chinese leaders have repeatedly stressed putting people's lives and health first and ordered treating every patient and leaving no one unattended to.

In Wuhan, scores of hospitals were designated to treat COVID-19 patients and 16 temporary hospitals were set up, opening up 60,000 hospital beds to meet the surging demand.

Over 42,000 medical workers were sent to Hubei from across the country, as well as key medical supplies such as ventilators, protective suits, masks and daily necessities.

Since February 18th, the cases in Wuhan have been on the decline.

As of the end of Saturday, Wuhan had reported a total of 50,333 confirmed cases and 3,869 deaths. The recovery rate has topped 92 percent.

In Hubei, no new confirmed cases have been reported for over 20 days, and the number of remaining cases dropped below 50.

Life is returning to normal. Hubei's work resumption rate of major industrial firms has reached 98.2 percent and most of their workers have got back to work.

Schools will soon open. Students in the final year of senior high schools in Hubei are expected to return to classes on May 6th.

Officials said for the next step Wuhan must keep guarding against imported cases while preventing a resurgence of the outbreak.

As of Saturday, there were still 801 COVID-19 patients being treated on the Chinese mainland, including 51 in severe condition.

"We will keep fighting until the final victory," said Zhang Jixian, the Wuhan respiratory doctor who first alerted the medical system of the novel coronavirus in late December.

Related Topics

China Doctor Wuhan Beijing Man January February May December Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

British GP will not take place in front of fans: S ..

23 minutes ago

2020 Disney Inspiration Run to be held online

32 minutes ago

S. Korea approves plan to develop new combat syste ..

32 minutes ago

New Zealand Wins 'Battle' Against Community Transm ..

33 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition demands end to any escalation ..

33 minutes ago

WHO impressed by Pakistan's efforts to establish t ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.