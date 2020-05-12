Xposure 2020 awards opens registration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Xposure International Photography Festival has announced opening registrations for the fifth edition of its annual 'International Photography and Short Film Awards' across a spectrum of genres and formats.

Hosted by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, the 2020 edition of the Xposure international awards is now accepting entries online from photographers of all ages, backgrounds and experience to compete in ten diverse categories of still images in addition to a ‘Short Film’ category for the benefit of filmmakers.

From portraits that capture the soul of humanity to stunning images of wildlife, scenic landscapes, architectural details, or candid shots and more, this free-to-enter competition is calling on visual storytellers to present their unique ideas and concepts in varied categories.

Including Landscape, portraiture, travel photography, architectural photography, photojournalism, macro photography, drone and aerial photography, junior category for UAE residents under the age of 18, Sharjah Government Open - for Sharjah Government employees and is open for different photography genres, and the 'Short Film and Moving Image category' encompassing both moving image and stop motion.

In each category, there will be one winner and one runner-up, along with five shortlisted photographers. In addition to category-specific winners, one entry which scores the highest in the jury’s assessment will be announced the overall winner.

Junior category winners will be awarded digital imaging equipment, and their winning images will be part of Xposure exhibitions and will be featured in its annual publication. In Addition to that, the winners of the remaining categories will receive cash prizes and get the opportunity to visit Sharjah to attend the awarding ceremony.

Shortlisted participants will benefit from the opportunity of being displayed on Xposure’s online and physical exhibitions during the four-day festival.

Compelling images will be judged on their aesthetic and technical qualities, creativity in image composition, and visually engaging content that creates a strong emotional impact. The awards page on the Xposure website states, "The Jury is looking for unique, exceptional and high quality images."

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB, said, "Xposure International Photography Festival has today grown in scope and size to become an annual feature in the Calendar of professional photographers, photography enthusiasts, filmmakers, students and educators. Over the past four editions, the prestigious Xposure Awards has received more than 45,000 submissions, enabling residents and visitors in Sharjah the opportunity to view and admire some of the best works of talented photographers from across the world."

Xposure 2020 will continue its run as a photo festival and knowledge platform with an exciting range of workshops, seminars, and a dedicated trade show, amongst others, he added.