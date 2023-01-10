Xposure 2023 brings 74 of the world’s best photographers to deliver 41 discussions, 63 workshops and 68 exhibitions in Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) The Xposure International Photography Festival is returning for its 7th edition, and it is set to be the biggest and best yet.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the festival will take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah from 9th to 15th February, 2023, and features 74 world-renowned photographers and an impressive 1,794 prints on display.

The agenda includes 68 solo and group exhibitions, 41 talks, 63 workshops and focus groups, 50 portfolio reviews, a conservation summit, a photo fair, an equipment trade show, book signings, and an awards ceremony.

Last year's event saw an impressive 125 percent increase in public attendance, making Xposure one of the most significant photography events in the world.

The festival is a premier destination for professionals and hobbyists alike, catering to various industries and offering a chance to learn, network, and be inspired.

Photography has become an integral part of daily life and many industries, and Xposure caters to people in various professions who use the medium in their work, from architects to film directors, advertising executives to artists, as well as amateur photographers and those who capture their memories through their mobile phones.

Xposure is a must-attend event for photography enthusiasts and industry professionals. With a diverse range of genres, including commercial, art, fashion, architecture, sports, space, drone, culture and storytelling, travel and landscape, photojournalism, portraiture, short film and moving images, and street photography, the festival offers something for everyone. In addition to the inspiring sessions, photo fair, equipment trade show, and expansive exhibitions, the festival also features educational workshops, focus groups, and a grand awards ceremony.

Attended by world-renowned photographers and industry experts, the festival creates a unique community of art enthusiasts and professionals, providing opportunities to network and learn from one another.

Open to everyone, the festival invites attendees to explore new worlds through the lenses of celebrated photographers and experience perspectives of the world that have never been seen before.

More Than an Exhibition, Xposure is a Festival of Education and Inspiration

Commenting on the upcoming festival, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau said, "At Xposure, we have an enduring belief in the power of photography to impact the lives of people and the world around us. As a platform for celebrated photographers to introduce their perspectives of life through their lenses, we highlight the power and role of photography in forging connections and expanding perspectives.

“Over the years, Xposure has gained a formidable reputation as a comprehensive and global platform for photography and film experts to share their experiences, stimulate the viewers’ consciousness and leave a lasting impression on their peers. Xposure is more than galleries and exhibitions; it is a festival of education and inspiration, an event that celebrates creativity and visual storytelling, and an unforgettable experience for all.”

Allay emphasised, “At Xposure, creativity is valued highly along with the unique stories photographers have to share. We strive to create a space where attendees can learn, be inspired, and be challenged by the exceptional visual storytelling of renowned artists. We are proud to host this festival and to align ourselves with Sharjah's vision of continuous prosperity. Our goal is to support the growth and development of talent in the region and to provide a platform for education, networking, and creativity. We hope you will join us and discover the transformative power of photography.”

Experience the World and its People Through Captivating Exhibitions

Festival visitors can immerse themselves in a wide variety of visual narratives presented by an elite group of photographers and visual artists.

This year's edition features more than 1,794 prints on display through 68 solo and group exhibitions, showcasing a diverse range of styles and subjects. From fine art to fashion, wildlife to everything in between, there is something for every visitor.

The festival is a valuable resource for those in the creative industries, providing inspiration for their next project or venture, or even sparking a passion for professional photography. The festival is open to people of all skill and understanding levels, making it accessible to everyone.

Inspiring and Educational Talks: Be Inspired by Leaders of the Industry

Led by a plethora of the world’s top photographic masters, filmmakers and industry experts, Xposure will be hosting a hectic programme. It consists of 41 inspiring and informational sessions where visitors, students and professionals have a chance to gain knowledge, insight and experiences from pioneering thought leaders from around the world.

These talks and discussions, delivered by masters of the craft who have cemented their Names in history books through their work will cover a variety of subjects and professions, offering insight into the people behind the lens. Whether a photographer or just someone interested in untold stories, there will indeed be something for everybody attending and a learning experience like no other.

Workshops: Get Hands-On With your Craft and Upgrade Your Skill Set

The Xposure International Photography Festival is a showcase of stunning imagery and a platform for education and growth. This year, the festival will offer a range of 63 empowering workshops designed for amateur, intermediate, and professional levels.

These workshops allow attendees to learn from the best and elevate their skill sets, whether they are employed professionals, emerging freelancers, or hobbyists looking to expand their passion. With hands-on guidance and education, attendees can increase their proficiency within the industry or improve their ability to capture memorable moments.

Learn From the Best and take your Passion for Photography to the Next Level

In addition to the immersive exhibitions and talks, Xposure will offer portfolio reviews for more than 50 emerging photographers, directors of photography, and creators.

Led by nine highly experienced instructors, these reviews allow registered attendees and aspiring artists to receive personalised feedback and guidance on their work.

The festival will also host 12 focus groups, allowing attendees to delve deeper into specific genres and techniques and expand their understanding of the world.

This year Xposure continues its tradition of supporting environmental awareness through its second year of the dedicated Conservation Summit, which was added to the festival last year for the first time. The summit appeals to the general eco-conscious public, and documentary makers and enthusiasts as a source of inspiration and knowledge towards their next project.

Finally, the conservation summit brings together environmental activists, passionate explorers, photographers, and change-makers from around the world, to lead insightful panel discussions on lasting solutions and everyday acts to protect the environment.

Photographers and experts will discuss the role of photography in preserving and protecting the natural world and the observations that record our effect on the world around us. This year’s important theme is Climate Change, and it will cover the rapidly changing world we live in, and the impact humans make on it. A great deal of our understanding of changes that have happened through the years has been documented through photography, and it continues to be an important tool to monitor the effects of civilisation on the planet.

At Xposure, there will be several limited photographic prints for sale and signed copies of books and photographs. They will be the perfect addition to any collection or have in one’s home, making the festival a prime destination for art collectors, interior decorators, art lovers and die-hard fans. Additionally, there will also be a printing and framing service where visitors can choose from a huge selection of displayed works featured in the exhibitions. In addition, they can have their favourite works of art printed on the spot to take home and treasure forever or create personalised gifts for those special people in their lives.

The festival will also feature the ever-popular trade show, boasting the latest in technology from leading manufacturers and retailers. The trade show also creates a space for attendees to network with experts in the field, whether they are someone looking for new personal equipment, a director of photography or gearhouse specialist or even a retailer looking to expand their offerings to their clientele. Visitors to the trade show will be able to find out what is available now and also get inside info on what is to be expected over the next year. From cameras to lighting and software, there will be a deal that is not to be missed.

International Awards: Discover Future Leaders in Film and Photography

The festival will culminate in awarding ceremonies recognising the best in photography and film at the International Photography & Film Awards and The Independent & Freelance Photojournalist Awards, which have received over 17,000 submissions. This will be an opportunity to discover the up-and-coming masters of photography, film and journalism, whether attendees are from a company looking to expand, a director sourcing new talent, or a member of the public interested in who is innovating in the space of photography.