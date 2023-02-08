UrduPoint.com

‘Xposure 2023’ Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow In Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM

‘Xposure 2023’ festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) The 7th edition of the International Photography Festival “Xposure”, the largest photography festival in the world, opens its doors to the public tomorrow and continues until 15th February.

The photography festival is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and will host over 100 of the most famous photographers and directors, who will display their work and are distributed in 68 exhibitions.

The festival will include numerous activities that consist of 41 seminars and discussion sessions, 53 workshops, as well as an event dubbed “Stage-X”, which will present a variety of film screenings, dialogues and workshops presented by a group world renowned photographers and cinematographers.

In addition, Xposure will organise the “Conservation Summit”, a number of book signing and award ceremonies, and a trade show that provides a platform for experts in the photographic equipment business by displaying a variety of the latest products of various types and purposes.

