Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat for UAE’s film enthusiasts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) The Xposure International Photography Festival 2025 has unveiled an expansive cinematic programme, featuring 320 film screenings across seven days at its new venue in Aljada, Sharjah. Running until February 26, the festival’s film lineup presents an eclectic mix of compelling narratives, award-winning documentaries, and visually stunning short films, offering audiences an immersive journey into the power of storytelling. Screenings will take place daily from 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM.

This year’s selection includes globally acclaimed films that push the boundaries of storytelling and cinematography. Among the highlights is The Neighborhood Storyteller, a poignant documentary by Mexican filmmaker Alejandra Alcala, which follows a Syrian woman’s mission to empower teenage girls through the power of reading.

Also featured is Iraq’s Invisible Beauty, an intimate portrait of Latif Al Ani, one of Iraq’s most renowned photographers. Directed by Jurgen Buedts and Sahim Omar Kalifa, the film — nominated for Best Documentary at the Ensors 2024 — captures Al Ani’s lifelong dedication to documenting Iraq’s rich history and its turbulent transformations.

For those fascinated by the mysteries of the ocean, Deep Hope - Le dernier refuge offers an unprecedented look at uncharted underwater landscapes.

Meanwhile, Under The Pole – 3 Days Beneath the Sea, directed by Vincent Pérazio, brings audiences into the depths of Moorea’s coral reefs alongside deep-sea explorers and scientists, earning the Originality Award at the Galathea International Marine Film Festival.

Other standout films include Sikat Subar – A Hidden Colorful Feather, an award-winning documentary by Diogo Pessoa de Andrade that examines the complex social fabric of Timor-Leste through the tradition of rooster fighting. Closer to home, In the Union of Our Emirates: A Future Forged by History, directed by Maitha Alawadi, weaves together a family’s legacy with the UAE’s rise, commemorating the nation’s 50th anniversary.

Spotlight on emerging talent

Xposure 2025 continues its commitment to nurturing new voices in cinema by showcasing films from the FANN Media Discovery Platform and Sharjah Youth. Notable selections from FANN include Noor, Shadow of a Star, The Sack, and Umm Salama The Matchmaker, while Sharjah Youth presents Maliha, Nagham, and The Heart of a Camel Lover, offering fresh perspectives from the region’s rising filmmakers.

With a packed schedule of screenings, Xposure 2025 invites audiences to explore the world through the lens of gifted filmmakers. For the full lineup and screening details, visit Xposure’s official website.

