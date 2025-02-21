Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) SHARJAH,21st February, 2025 (WAM) – At the International Photography Festival (Xposure) 2025, storytelling took centre stage in two panel discussions exploring the role of technology in modern narratives. Industry leaders debated how artificial intelligence (AI), virtual production, and interactivity are reshaping the way we create and experience stories, while highlighting the enduring power of human creativity.

Technology has dismantled traditional barriers, making high-quality storytelling tools accessible to all. Director Siraj Jhaveri emphasised this shift, stating, “In the past, you needed funding, equipment, and industry connections to be a commercial director. Today, with Unreal Engine and AI tools, anyone with a vision can create and share their story.”

Arthur Baum, a Director of Photography and Unreal Engine artist, echoed this sentiment: “As an artist, I feel reborn. There are no more boundaries to telling the stories I want, all from the comfort of my living room.”

On the AI dilemma, on whether it allows innovation or raises ethical quandaries, the panelists agreed that AI’s role in storytelling has sparked both excitement and concern. Yohan Wadia, a creative innovator, underscored its transformative potential: “AI isn’t just about speed; it’s about accessibility. I can now pitch concepts with visuals that are 60% realised before production even begins.”

However, ethical concerns loomed large. Award-winning photographer and media executive Santiago Lyon stressed the need for transparency: “AI-generated content should be clearly labelled—just as genetically modified foods are. Without proper disclosures, we risk misleading audiences and eroding public trust.”

Despite technological advancements, the panelists unanimously agreed that storytelling remains a fundamentally human endeavour. “We can create AI-generated characters, but can we create a soul?” asked Baum. “Personal connection is irreplaceable.”

Glenn Gainor, veteran producer with Amazon Originals, reflected on Hollywood’s growing embrace of the middle East as a filmmaking hub.

“The first film I brought to the UAE was, Deliver Us from Evil. At the time, nobody was using the 30% tax credit for Hollywood productions. Today, major films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens have followed in those footsteps.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Travon Free highlighted the untapped potential of regional storytelling. “It’s inspiring to see the hunger here for stories that haven’t been told as often as they should. The world is ready for these narratives.”

Streaming platforms have transformed storytelling, forcing filmmakers to adapt. “Romantic comedies, for example, are still being told the same way,” Gainor noted. “But they thrive on Netflix and Amazon Prime, not in theatres.”

Free pointed to YouTube as a major disruptor: “It’s now the most-watched streaming platform on tv screens, not just phones. Great stories can succeed anywhere.”

While AI and virtual production tools have democratised filmmaking, Free warned against over-reliance on technology. “Skipping the fundamentals of storytelling and jumping straight to AI tools is dangerous. Without core storytelling principles, you risk creating hollow content.”

Jhaveri added, “A great film makes the audience feel something. It’s not just about aesthetics or special effects—it’s about emotional connection.”

The discussion highlighted a recent Oscar-nominated documentary made entirely from found footage. “It had no script, no staged shots—just body cam and surveillance footage,” said Gainor. “Yet, it was one of the most compelling stories I’ve seen. Technology doesn’t replace storytelling—it enhances it when used correctly.”

Gainor left the audience with a powerful reminder: “No matter how the industry evolves, the fundamentals don’t change. A great story, well told, will always find an audience.”

As Xposure 2025 continues to celebrate visual storytelling, the festival remains a testament to the limitless potential of narrative innovation. With over 300 photographers exhibiting their work and hosting workshops, the event underscores the ever-expanding ways we tell—and experience—stories.

