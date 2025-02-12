Open Menu

Xposure 2025 Highlights Cinema As Key Visual Art

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The 9th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival reaffirms its commitment to visual storytelling by making cinema a central focus.

This year, the festival brings together leading filmmakers, producers, and cinematographers to share their creative insights.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Xposure 2025 will run from 20th to 26th February at Aljada, Sharjah, offering exclusive screenings, panels, and workshops.

With global box office revenue projected to reach US$43.27 billion in 2025 and 70 percent of audiences consuming films digitally, storytelling has never been more accessible.

The festival provides a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to engage with industry pioneers.

Glenn Gainor, Head of Physical Production at Amazon MGM Studios, will discuss sustainability and cross-cultural filmmaking, exploring how compelling narratives can inspire environmental awareness.

Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, will highlight how his platform has shaped Hollywood by spotlighting unproduced screenplays.

Oscar-winning director Martin Desmond Roe and his co-director Travon Free, known for Two Distant Strangers, will share insights on using film to address social justice issues. Pippa Ehrlich and Roger Horrocks, the team behind My Octopus Teacher, will discuss their acclaimed documentary that won the academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Other notable speakers include visual artist Dennis Schmelz, known for his cinematic travel films; Rick Smolan, renowned for Tracks, which chronicles a solo trek across the Australian desert; and documentary filmmaker Jerome Pin, whose work sheds light on critical global issues.

By welcoming the cinematic world into its creative fold, Xposure 2025 invites audiences to engage with visionary storytellers and experience the transformative power of film.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Sharjah February Media From Government Industry Share Best Billion

Recent Stories

Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with ..

Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with IRENA

1 minute ago
 Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art

Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art

2 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman

16 minutes ago
 EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propul ..

EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer

17 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah hosts International Symposiu ..

University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment

31 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project

31 minutes ago
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s st ..

MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospa ..

31 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development

32 minutes ago
 Sustainability a strategic necessity for governmen ..

Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric ME ..

32 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to wi ..

UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects fo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East