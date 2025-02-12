Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The 9th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival reaffirms its commitment to visual storytelling by making cinema a central focus.

This year, the festival brings together leading filmmakers, producers, and cinematographers to share their creative insights.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Xposure 2025 will run from 20th to 26th February at Aljada, Sharjah, offering exclusive screenings, panels, and workshops.

With global box office revenue projected to reach US$43.27 billion in 2025 and 70 percent of audiences consuming films digitally, storytelling has never been more accessible.

The festival provides a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to engage with industry pioneers.

Glenn Gainor, Head of Physical Production at Amazon MGM Studios, will discuss sustainability and cross-cultural filmmaking, exploring how compelling narratives can inspire environmental awareness.

Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, will highlight how his platform has shaped Hollywood by spotlighting unproduced screenplays.

Oscar-winning director Martin Desmond Roe and his co-director Travon Free, known for Two Distant Strangers, will share insights on using film to address social justice issues. Pippa Ehrlich and Roger Horrocks, the team behind My Octopus Teacher, will discuss their acclaimed documentary that won the academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Other notable speakers include visual artist Dennis Schmelz, known for his cinematic travel films; Rick Smolan, renowned for Tracks, which chronicles a solo trek across the Australian desert; and documentary filmmaker Jerome Pin, whose work sheds light on critical global issues.

By welcoming the cinematic world into its creative fold, Xposure 2025 invites audiences to engage with visionary storytellers and experience the transformative power of film.