Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) With the world increasingly divided and media more fragmented, documentaries remain a powerful tool for awareness, change, and connection. At the 9th International Photography Festival (Xposure), the panel discussion, “Filmmaking for Change: Documentaries That Matter”, explored this impact.

Filmmakers Rick Smolan, Jerome Pin, and Dennis Schmelz discussed how documentaries capture humanity in war zones and reshape perspectives on nature.

French documentary maker Pin, whose work spans war zones and environmental crises, emphasised, “Testimony is key. My job is to give light to those who don’t have a voice.”

Reflecting on his early work documenting refugees after the Rwandan genocide, Pin recalled a moral dilemma while reporting on 400,000 people crossing the Congo wilderness. “I put my camera down to help UNICEF with logistics, but then I realised my responsibility was to show the world what was happening.” His documentary later became evidence in a Human Rights Watch investigation into crimes against humanity.

Schmelz, known for showcasing hidden destinations, spoke about shifting his lens. “For much of my career, I worked in tourism, selling dreams. But I felt something was missing.

”

A commercial train project in India led him to highlight stark socioeconomic contrasts. “I turned that trip into a personal project, creating a short film for YouTube. Unexpectedly, it went viral, resonating with nearly half a million people.”

Financing remains a challenge for impactful documentaries. Photojournalist Smolan, known for his Day in the Life photography books, shared his approach: “When no traditional publisher would take my idea, I turned to corporate sponsors, offering them visibility, not editorial control. Many agreed, unlocking resources while safeguarding integrity. Once the project was complete, those sponsors became my biggest marketers.”

Still, Smolan acknowledged the challenges younger filmmakers face. “We live in an era of TikTok and short attention spans. But social change doesn’t happen in 30-second clips. Long-form documentaries still hold power.”

Social issue films also struggle to convince backers of their value, but Schmelz stressed the importance of authenticity. “If you’re making films just for clicks, it shows. But if the cause is real to you, the audience will feel it.”

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Xposure 2025 is taking place in Aljada, Sharjah until 26th February.