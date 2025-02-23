Xposure 2025 Highlights Documentaries As Force For Change
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 09:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) With the world increasingly divided and media more fragmented, documentaries remain a powerful tool for awareness, change, and connection. At the 9th International Photography Festival (Xposure), the panel discussion, “Filmmaking for Change: Documentaries That Matter”, explored this impact.
Filmmakers Rick Smolan, Jerome Pin, and Dennis Schmelz discussed how documentaries capture humanity in war zones and reshape perspectives on nature.
French documentary maker Pin, whose work spans war zones and environmental crises, emphasised, “Testimony is key. My job is to give light to those who don’t have a voice.”
Reflecting on his early work documenting refugees after the Rwandan genocide, Pin recalled a moral dilemma while reporting on 400,000 people crossing the Congo wilderness. “I put my camera down to help UNICEF with logistics, but then I realised my responsibility was to show the world what was happening.” His documentary later became evidence in a Human Rights Watch investigation into crimes against humanity.
Schmelz, known for showcasing hidden destinations, spoke about shifting his lens. “For much of my career, I worked in tourism, selling dreams. But I felt something was missing.
”
A commercial train project in India led him to highlight stark socioeconomic contrasts. “I turned that trip into a personal project, creating a short film for YouTube. Unexpectedly, it went viral, resonating with nearly half a million people.”
Financing remains a challenge for impactful documentaries. Photojournalist Smolan, known for his Day in the Life photography books, shared his approach: “When no traditional publisher would take my idea, I turned to corporate sponsors, offering them visibility, not editorial control. Many agreed, unlocking resources while safeguarding integrity. Once the project was complete, those sponsors became my biggest marketers.”
Still, Smolan acknowledged the challenges younger filmmakers face. “We live in an era of TikTok and short attention spans. But social change doesn’t happen in 30-second clips. Long-form documentaries still hold power.”
Social issue films also struggle to convince backers of their value, but Schmelz stressed the importance of authenticity. “If you’re making films just for clicks, it shows. But if the cause is real to you, the audience will feel it.”
Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Xposure 2025 is taking place in Aljada, Sharjah until 26th February.
Recent Stories
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
More Stories From Middle East
-
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change6 minutes ago
-
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February1 hour ago
-
GCF approves $ 686 mn for climate action in 42 countries1 hour ago
-
New school year begins in Gaza1 hour ago
-
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship2 hours ago
-
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance2 hours ago
-
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah3 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leading international com ..3 hours ago
-
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, ..3 hours ago
-
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance opportunities in glob ..3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education3 hours ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazzi Award3 hours ago