Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The 9th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), kicks off tomorrow, transforming Aljada into a global hub for photography, filmmaking, and creative expression.

This year's festival will bring together over 300 of the world's leading photography pioneers, filmmakers, and visual arts innovators, featuring more than 100 exhibitions showcasing over 2,500 images, along with 50 specialised workshops and a series of inspiring talks and sessions.

Xposure 2025 will revolve around the theme 'Nothing is Bigger Than the Picture,' emphasising photography’s profound impact in capturing and communicating cultural and humanitarian narratives. The festival runs from February 20 to 26 at Aljada, occupying a sprawling 49,000-square-metre venue and featuring a diverse programme of exhibitions, panel discussions, and interactive experiences.

The festival will showcase compelling exhibitions by globally influential photographers such as Sir Don McCullin, Greg Gorman, James Nachtwey, George Steinmetz, and others. They will present a spectrum of photography genres, from Documentary and Photojournalism to captivating Fine Art and Creative Expression. Nature and Wildlife enthusiasts can expect stunning images capturing rare landscapes and endangered species, while travel and Adventure Photography will transport viewers across the globe.

Xposure 2025 offers an immersive workshop lineup designed to elevate the skills of aspiring and professional photographers alike. Highlights include the Drone Photography Masterclass, providing in-depth training in aerial imaging techniques. Sessions on Photojournalism, Documentary Photography, Fashion, and Portrait Photography will delve into lighting, composition, and creative direction. Advanced Image Editing workshops will equip participants with expert-led guidance on refining and enhancing their work using cutting-edge software.

For the first time, the Xposure Tour Bus will offer guided photography tours across Sharjah led by experienced professionals. This initiative provides hands-on opportunities to capture the city’s diverse landscapes and cultural landmarks. Emerging photographers can benefit from direct portfolio review sessions with industry experts, gaining insights to refine their craft and expand creative boundaries.

A highlight of Xposure 2025 is the 4th edition of its Conservation Summit on February 24, themed ‘Migration and Ecosystem Impact.’ The summit will explore migration’s profound effects on ecosystems, featuring HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, among other distinguished speakers. Through discussions and compelling imagery, the event aims to raise awareness about urgent environmental challenges and the role of visual storytelling in conservation efforts.

Additionally, the festival will screen documentaries addressing environmental and humanitarian issues, showcasing photography’s dual role as a documentary tool and artistic medium that inspires global action and awareness.

Xposure 2025 is supported by Official Partner Arada Developments LLC and Strategic Partners Sharjah Electricity, Water & Gas Authority, Al Marwan Group Holding L.L.C, Invest Bank, and Albaddad. Festival Sponsors include the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Shurooq. Cultural Partners include the House of Wisdom, The UAE board on Books for Young People, and the Sharjah Performing Arts academy. Educational partner is Continuing education Center Language. Other distinguished partners include the UAE Ministry of Community Empowerment, The Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah Youth, FANN Media Discovery Platform, and Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators.

The trade show will feature top brands and organisations in photography and filmmaking, including Rubu' Qarn Music, Fujifilm middle East FZE, Nikon Middle East FZE, Grand Stores, iBrandConnect LLC, Garage Studio, UAE Vintage Photo, Filmoticon-Spacelab FZE, IDN Gulf Trading L.L.C, Digitech Trading LLC, Third Eye Photo and Media Production LLC, ALPA of Switzerland, samsung Electronics, and Leica.

Xposure 2025 invites the public to immerse themselves in a dynamic celebration of visual storytelling. Visitors can explore world-class exhibitions, participate in hands-on workshops, and engage in thought-provoking film screenings and live discussions. Entry to the festival is free, offering a unique opportunity for audiences of all backgrounds to experience the power and beauty of visual arts.

