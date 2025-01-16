Xposure 2025 to feature 349 events celebrating visual arts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Xposure International Photography Festival will return to Sharjah, UAE, for its 9th edition from 20th to 26th February, 2025.

Held for the first time at a 49,000 sqm venue in Aljada, the festival will feature over 349 creative events and 84 hours of programming, promising attendees an immersive experience through the work of leading visual artists.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the event will host more than 400 acclaimed photographers, filmmakers, visual artists, and storytellers from 49 countries.

Visitors can explore over 3,100 images across 98 exhibitions in cutting-edge galleries and interactive spaces. Themes will include conservation, culture, and human emotions, alongside events like the 3rd Conservation Summit, a film programme with 58 screenings, guided tours, live demonstrations, and book signings.

Attendees can participate in over 72 workshops and 50 talks led by industry experts, with highlights including Adobe Labs and 53 professional portfolio reviews.

The new venue in Aljada reflects a strategic decision by SGMB, in collaboration with Arada, to create a vibrant space for learning and artistic expression, enhancing Sharjah’s status as a global hub for art and culture.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB, said, "The ninth and largest edition of Xposure reinforces Sharjah’s position as a hub for visual storytelling, offering a global platform that unites art enthusiasts, fosters innovation, and supports sustainable development."

The festival will also feature the Xposure International Awards, recognising achievements in categories such as Architectural, Wildlife, Portraiture, Macro, mobile, Night Photography, and SeeSharjah, with a UU$60,000 prize pool.

The Independent Freelance Photojournalist Award (IFPA) will offer a US$15,000 prize, while the Xposure International Film Awards will celebrate cinematic excellence in Short Film, Documentary, and Animation categories. Additionally, the Global Focus Project Nomination Programme will honour one male and one female photographer from each continent for their outstanding work.