Xposure announces winners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) The 9th annual International Photography Festival (Xposure) yesterday unveiled the winners of its most prestigious initiatives, celebrating the pinnacle of photojournalism and global visual storytelling.

Palestinian photographer Saher Alghorra was announced as the overall winner of the Independent Freelance Photojournalist Award (IFPA), while the Global Focus Project (GFP) honoured 12 exceptional photographers highlighting their diverse works and contributions.

The IFPA designed to recognise outstanding photojournalism, announced its winners from a shortlist of seven entries. In a ceremony attended by industry peers and photography enthusiasts, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), handed over the awards.

The overall winner was Palestinian photographer Saher Alghorra for her compelling photo essay titled, “We have no escape,” which captures traumatic moments from the heart-wrenching war on Gaza. The runner-up was the highly decorated Palestinian photojournalist Mustafa Hassouna, recognised for his powerful work that reflects the dimensions of the Israeli war on Palestine, highlighting the crucial role of imagery in documenting human suffering.

In addition to the IFPA, the Global Focus Project continued its mission to celebrate diverse perspectives from photographers across Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Launched in 2023, the initiative recognises one male and one female photographer from each continent, showcasing their unique narratives and cultural insights.

From Africa, Edith Chiliboy’s project “Ukubuta” explores identity and childhood experiences, while Andrew Esiebo’s “Pneumacity: ‘A Tire New Dies’” highlights the innovative repurposing of tires in Lagos. In Asia, Fikret Dilek Yurdakul’s stark essay “Brick Kilns” sheds light on hazardous working conditions in Southeast Asia, whereas Rony Zakaria’s “Lamalera: A Fisherman Village Striving Against Time” chronicles sustainable whaling traditions in Indonesia.

The Oceania finalists featured Talia Greis with her breathtaking underwater photography project “Mission Blue,” celebrating Australia’s marine ecosystems, alongside Bronislaw Kozka’s contemplative exploration of coastal landscapes in “Coastal: A Slow Journey Along the Coastline of Australia & New Zealand.” In Europe, Natela Grigalashvili documented the disappearing traditions of nomadic cattle breeders in her essay “The Final Days of Georgian Nomads,” while Ingmar Björn Nolting examined Germany’s transition toward climate neutrality in “An Anthology of Changing Climate.”

From North America, Molly Peters collaborated with the Apache Stronghold to highlight their fight for sacred sites in “A Sacred Unity,” while Sandro Miller celebrated black women’s artistry and resilience through his project “Crowns, My Hair My Soul My Freedom.”

South American finalists included Ana Maria Arevalo Gosen’s powerful essay “Días Eternos,” which reveals the harsh realities faced by incarcerated women in Latin America, and Marlon del Aguila Guerrero’s exploration of the symbiotic relationship between communities and rivers in “Flow of Resilience: Currents That Forge the Attitude.”

Through these initiatives, Xposure 2025 has successfully brought together diverse voices in photography, facilitating cultural exchange and celebrating the incredible power of visual storytelling. As the festival continues to grow from strength to strength each year, it cements its position as an important platform for the visual medium and showcases artistic excellence with a global audience.