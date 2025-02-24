Xposure experts: Human element vital in storytelling with AI

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – The human element and ability to adapt to new tools will remain crucial even as we integrate Artificial Intelligence and modern technology in creating digital narratives, agreed a panel of digital creators during their discussion “From Imagination to Reality: The Power of World-Building” at the ongoing 9th edition of Xposure International Photography Festival at Aljada, Sharjah on Monday.

The panelists acknowledged that while AI has the potential to enhance storytelling, there is ongoing resistance to fully embracing digital methods.

Siraj Jhaveri, an award-winning director based in New York and Dubai, reflected on his three-decade journey across various media. He compared the current digital creative landscape to the age when electricity was invented, noting the explosive growth of digital content creation.

When asked about the implications of AI, Jhaveri remarked that it could replace traditional knowledge, emphasizing the need to rethink what we invest in. He advised those new to world-building to read stories, as understanding the human condition is crucial.



Creative Director Yohan Wadia highlighted that AI is a double-edged sword, capable of generating worlds faster than one can imagine. He stressed the importance of connecting deeply with audiences, even as tools like Unreal Engine and generative AI evolve.

Wadia pointed out the democratisation of creative tools, making them accessible to many. However, he noted that fear of the unknown creates resistance to AI-generated worlds.

Arthur Baum, a Director of Photography and Unreal Engine Artist, expressed a desire to create real-life movies that capture imperfections and method acting—qualities he feels cannot be replicated in virtual environments. He emphasized that the core values of storytelling remain unchanged.

Baum compared the age of AI to nuclearisation, cautioning that it could serve as a weapon of misinformation. He advocated for stepping away from screens to engage with traditional art forms to better understand great photography and art.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure 2025 runs until February 26.