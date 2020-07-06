Xposure hosts new e-workshop series

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) Xposure International Photography Festival has launched a series of online photography workshops, to be live-streamed on its website beginning Tuesday, 7th July, and led by ace photographer and filmmaker, David Newton.

These one hour workshops are free to attend, and cater to diverse age groups from beginners to amateurs as well as professionals. The live streaming workshops can be accessed on the Xposure International Photography Festival’s website at https://workshops.xposure.ae/register/ With his love for the outdoors, travel and the natural world, British photographer David Newton is proficient at shooting anything from landscapes and portraits to travel, sport, products, architecture and macro.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, noted that the launch of this new workshop series soon after the global success of Xposure’s #HomeCaptured contest, was a reaffirmation of "Sharjah’s cultural leadership and shows the kind of importance the emirate accords to human development through creative pursuits".

He added that Xposure will remain committed to freely accessible community initiatives like these workshops in a bid to, "offer all photographers – irrespective of their technical background or experience – a common platform to learn and share freely at a time when this otherwise vibrant and communal artform has been impacted due to the social limitations posed by COVID-19".

Commenting on the workshops, David Newton said, "This series of workshops will take you on a journey - from starting out with photography and wrestling control back from your camera, to learning about composition and finally giving you some advice on simple home projects you can do to practice and learn while creating great pictures. Because the workshops will be live, you can ask questions as we go, just like if you were sitting in a workshop with me!"

He added, "The goal of these workshops is to help in improving photography. To get great pictures you need to understand your camera and how to use it, how to see and work with light and how to compose your images. After that, it is all about practice as you expand your skills and learn with every picture you take."

The SGMB, which has been organising Xposure since 2016 – the region’s biggest international photography festival, announced last month that the fifth edition of the annual event has been pushed to February 2021 as a precautionary step.