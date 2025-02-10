Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Presenting countless moments in time captured through the lens of a camera, Xposure International Festival 2025 returns for its 9th edition, transforming Aljada, Sharjah, into the epicentre of visual storytelling from 20–26 February 2025.

Presented by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), this year’s edition will present an unparalleled exploration through a diverse range of curated exhibitions and photographic works across 10 genres with a combined worth exceeding AED12 million.

Xposure 2025 will also offer art lovers, collectors, and investors an exclusive opportunity to take home a piece of this extraordinary festival, with an impressive collection of fine photographic prints available for purchase.

Ranging from AED3,100 up to AED890,000, this collection of exhibitions will show the true diversity of visual mastery on display, catering to all walks of life, from first-time buyers to seasoned collectors and serious art investors.

Xposure 2025 will present a range of photography genres, from Documentary and Photojournalism to awe-inspiring Fine Art and Creative Expression. Nature and Wildlife enthusiasts can explore breathtaking images capturing rare landscapes and endangered species while travel and Adventure Photography will transport audiences across the globe through the visual medium of photography.

The festival will also spotlight stunning Portraiture and Cultural Photography, revealing powerful human stories, alongside Urban and Street Life Photography that captures the vibrancy of cityscapes. Fans of action-packed sports and Action photography and evocative Night and Low-Light Photography will find compelling and visually striking works on display.

Among the most distinguished Names exhibiting at Xposure 2025, Sebastian Copeland, an award-winning photographer and environmental activist, presents “The Vanishing,” a compelling look at climate change, with one of his most famous prints being available for nearly AED900,000.

Søren Solkær, best known for his striking portraits of musicians and his mesmerising depictions of bird flight, will be showcasing “Black Sun,” with prints available for approximately AED550,000. Meanwhile, Andrea Belluso, a legendary fashion and beauty photographer, explores sustainability in his exhibition “Arts for Future,” with prints available for AED627,100.

Xposure 2025 ensures that anyone with an appreciation for photography can own a unique, high-value artwork that will also be framed by experts on site. These prints not only serve as personal collectibles but also as lucrative investments in the art world.

Beyond its vast array of solo exhibitions, Xposure 2025 will feature renowned group showcases, including winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, “The Road to Xposure” by the Union of Arab Photographers, and “Sharjah Women” by Sharjah Women’s Sports.

The event will also honour excellence through exhibitions featuring entrants for the Global Focus Project (GFP) — featuring a selected male and female photographer from six different continents — and the Independent Freelance Photojournalist Award (IFPA), spotlighting the best in contemporary and news-making photography.