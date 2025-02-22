Xposure International Film Awards 2025 Honours Top Global Filmmaking Talents
Published February 22, 2025
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) Xposure 2025 continues to elevate the art of visual storytelling with the second edition of the Xposure International Film Awards, reaffirming its reputation as a global platform that celebrates creativity across mediums.
Held as part of the 9th International Photography Festival, the 2025 awards expanded upon last year’s success, receiving an impressive 834 submissions from filmmakers worldwide, a significant increase from the inaugural year.
The awards ceremony, held during the festival in Sharjah, celebrated the power of film to evoke emotions, challenge perspectives, and connect global audiences. With four categories - Short Film, Animation, Cinematic Arts, and Documentary Feature - the event highlighted the diversity and innovation within the filmmaking community, paying tribute to excellence in storytelling.
This year’s awards were presented by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB. Each category showcased incredible talent, with winners and runners-up representing a broad spectrum of cinematic visions.
In the Short Film category, Iranian filmmaker Payam Mahmoudi Kurdistani took home the top prize for his captivating film Nietzschean Suicide, while Andrea Devicenzi from Italy was recognised as the runner-up for his impactful work Crossing The North.
The Animation category celebrated dynamic visual storytelling, awarding Andrés Aguilar from Spain first place for The Strange Case Of The Human Cannonballand naming Mustafa Keskin (Turkey) the runner-up for his film Ari-6427.
The coveted Cinematic Arts category recognised Mehrshad Karkhani from Iran, whose film Bruise-Lips Tulip stood out for its artistic depth, while Giants Kettle by Finnish filmmakers Markku Hakala and Mari Käki earned the runner-up position.
The Documentary Feature category, renowned for showcasing impactful narratives, crowned Jurgen Buedts and Sahim Omar Kalifa from Belgium as winners for their exceptional work Iraq's Invisible Beauty. Portuguese filmmaker Diogo Andrade earned the runner-up title with his poignant documentary Sikat Subar – A Hidden Colourful Feather.
This year’s event also celebrated individuals whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the filmmaking industry and made Xposure 2025 possible with their efforts. The event honoured 10 luminaries, with the Names including academy Award winners and change makers. Brent Homann, Franklin Leonard, Glenn Gainor, Jerome Pink, Maitha Alawadi, Martin Desmone Roe, Pippa Erlich, Roger Horrocks, Siraj Jhaveri and Travon Free were presented with tokens of appreciation.
Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) Xposure 2025 is taking place in Aljada, Sharjah until 26th February.
