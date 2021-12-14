Xposure opens Gallery X on 20th December at Al Majaz Amphitheatre

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) The Xposure International Photography Festival, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), is offering an immersive photography experience, and making art accessible throughout the year with the launch of Gallery X, a permanent gallery dedicated to showcasing a curated selection of works by some of the world’s best photographers.

With a new exhibition featured every month, Gallery X - housed at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah will open to the public from 20th December, 2021, offering a unique opportunity to discover some of the finest examples of the art of photography and explore distinctive approaches to the medium throughout the year. The highly aesthetic collection celebrates the artistic excellence of talented emerging and acclaimed photographers worldwide.

Ahead of the Xposure 2022, Gallery X marks its debut with a stunning collection of photographic prints by two award-winning international photographers, whose emotionally resonant works are rich in stories. The new cultural and educational hotspot will also offer creatives and emerging talents regular academic programmes as well as expert workshops. It includes a café for visitors and an interactive reading area for photographers as well as those interested in the visual arts.

Gallery X will open with the award-winning images of two internationally renowned photographers, Francesco Zizola and Anthony Lamb.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said, "The permanent exhibition offers a sustainable platform for amateur photographers, experts and the public to come together, learn and hone their skills through expert workshops and programmes which will be available monthly throughout the year."

"Gallery X aims to promote the position of Al Majaz Amphitheatre as a destination for art and creativity and builds on Xposure’s mission to provide an opportunity for the public to get acquainted with the work of globally acclaimed photographers and raise community awareness about the role of photography in our life. The exhibition is an inclusive creative space that brings photographers and the public together and enriches the cultural landscape of Sharjah."

Launched at Xposure 2021, Gallery X is a permanent gallery in Sharjah and aims to provide a new opportunity for photography lovers to come together, learn, develop their skills, and share expertise.