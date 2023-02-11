UrduPoint.com

Xposure Sheds Light On Latest Developments In Lighting, Design

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Xposure sheds light on latest developments in lighting, design

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) At two enlightening discussions on Stage X at the International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’ on Friday, rising industry professionals heard from award-winning film editor Ahmed Hafez Younes and DOP/CSC Ahmed Al Morsy, one of the industry's most accomplished cinematographers, on the fundamentals of cinematography and film editing.
During the two discussions titled ‘Cinematographer's Blueprint to Success’ and ‘Introduction to Film Editing’, the two also turned the spotlight on latest developments in lighting, design and other practical tips offering hands-on guidance to those looking to forge a career in cinematography.

In his talk about the basics of film editing, Hafez noted that all human beings are “editors by nature”, further explaining that “editing is a natural act we use in our day-to-day lives to tell stories, convey emotion and communicate with one another.

Sharing how he identifies with famous filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s description of the editing process as “a spiritual move”, he ran the audience through basic techniques of film editing, and emphasised the importance of technical elements like sound and picture. As for the human element in film editing, he said the editor-director relationship was paramount, even though in his experience, “it has been a love-hate relationship”.

Hafez also shared a few tips from the popular book, Blink of an Eye, which has helped him throughout his career and told his audience to be mindful about things like the physical space in a scene and encouraged them to stay up to date with the latest technologies and industry trends, and master things like the eye trace technique to control what the viewer sees.

“Editing is an invisible art and a good editor should be able to edit a film seamlessly, with a smooth flow”, he concluded.

The next guest on Stage X was one of the Arab world’s best DOPs, Egyptian cinematographer Ahmed Al Morsy who presented the final cuts of over 30 films, and snippets from multiple tv series including Marvel’s Moon Knight to give the audience a view of his 20-years career.

Encouraging the audience to live their stories, he noted, “We are not novelists who explain emotion through their writing. You need to be able to live the emotion you wish to convey using your cameras”.

During his comprehensive talk, Morsy offered aspiring and established cinematographers the tools and techniques needed to excel in the competitive world of film and television production, advising them to “know all the rules to break them”.

“Set yourself free to become limitless. Maintain a good reputation, build trust and make a good first impression,” he added.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies TV All From Industry Best Arab

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Ar ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Parliament’s 5th Congress ..

18 minutes ago
 US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support for Resolu ..

US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support for Resolution Urging Peace Deal in Ukra ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Sweden Seeks to Deepen Military Cooperation With N ..

Sweden Seeks to Deepen Military Cooperation With NATO - Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 German President Steinmeier visits Turkish embassy ..

German President Steinmeier visits Turkish embassy to offer condolences

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi forma ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally launches CMIS

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.