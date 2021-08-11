UrduPoint.com

Xposure Starts Accepting Entries For Independent Photojournalist Award

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Xposure starts accepting entries for Independent Photojournalist Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Xposure International Photography Festival, annually organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, has started accepting entries for the "Independent Photojournalist Award" (IFPA) as of 1st August and up until 30th November, 2021.

The main target audience are freelance photographers, who have collected photos from all around the world and have contributed to news stories and raising awareness of global issues affecting public opinion.

The Independent Photojournalist Award is divided into three categories: news journalism, which covers breaking news; environmental journalism, which focuses on environmental problems and changes; and solutions journalism, which concentrates on the rapid response to the current conditions and on dealing with difficult issues by developing effective solutions. Photographers can participate with a minimum of five photos, and a maximum of 12.

Registration for the award is free and open to photographers of all nationalities who are over the age of 18 and hold a national or international press card issued by an accredited and internationally recognised association or federation through the award’s website.

The value of the first place award is US$15,000, in addition to a special space for displaying the winner’s work in the next edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival.

The second place winner will receive their own space to present their work at the next edition of the festival.

The Xposure International Photography Festival continues to receive entries for the festival Awards. It has opened its doors to amateur and professional photographers to participate with their work for the award categories from 1st July to 1st November, 2021.

The festival welcomes entries from all age groups and from all over the world, the categories include: architectural photography, aerial and drone photography, landscape photography, photojournalism, portrait photography, travel photography, short films category, wildlife photography, children photography (for those aged under 18), and the category of Sharjah government employees.

Through this award, Xposure is keen to bring to light photographers whose work tells visual stories that shed light on the various human and environmental issues, which help change enhance awareness, in addition to focusing on peoples’ customs and traditions, landscapes, and distinctive architectural designs.

