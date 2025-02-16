Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosystems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) The 9th annual Xposure International Photography Festival, a global celebration of the world's best visual storytellers, has announced the 4th edition of its Conservation Summit on 24th February.

Themed ‘Migration and Ecosystem Impact’, the summit, part of Xposure 2025, will unite photographers, conservationists, scientists and advocates who will turn the spotlight on the indispensable role of migration in maintaining ecological balance, biodiversity, and species survival across air, land, and sea.

Through compelling talks accompanied by powerful imagery, the festival, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) from 20-26 February, will examine the resilience of species whose survival depends on migration and the growing challenges they face due to climate change, habitat destruction and human activities.

Expressing her delight at the upcoming participation in the conservation summit at Xposure, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, praised the festival’s significant role in making photography and the arts one of the most important tools for finding solutions to various challenges, including those related to the environment and nature, which serve as a source of inspiration for artists and photographers worldwide.

The Minister noted, "The hosting of a conservation summit as part of Xposure is a remarkable addition to the UAE's efforts in raising awareness about living organisms, particularly those at risk of extinction, to support their conservation and highlight the role of migration in sustaining ecosystems.

Protecting nature and achieving environmental balance is a collective responsibility, and Xposure undoubtedly serves as a crucial platform to drive efforts in this direction. Through these initiatives, we contribute together to increasing environmental awareness and creating a sustainable future for ourselves within the embrace of Mother Nature and her balanced ecosystems."

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said, “Through photography, we turn the lens on environmental crises, transforming them into global conversations.

Photography and films are more than a tool for documenting; they are a catalyst for raising awareness and change.”

He added, “At Xposure, we believe in the power of visual storytelling to confront the world with its most urgent environmental challenges, to spark dialogue and sound the alarm for immediate action. We invite conservationists, scientists, photographers, filmmakers, and the public to participate in this global dialogue and drive change.”

At the heart of the summit are three insightful talks and presentations that explore migration across different ecosystems.

In “The Global Life of Shorebirds”, internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer, cinematographer, and conservationist Gerrit Vyn will offer a captivating look into the extraordinary migrations of shorebirds—some of which complete the longest non-stop flights known in the avian world.

Environmental storyteller and conservationist Jaime Rojo will present “Saving the Monarchs”, an in-depth look at the alarming decline of monarch butterflies, whose numbers have dropped by 90% in the past 30 years. His talk will examine the impact of deforestation, industrial agriculture, and climate change on these pollinators, while highlighting conservation efforts spanning North America, from citizen scientists in Ontario to Indigenous groups in Michoacán.

In “The Bigger Picture: Conservation Implications of Ocean Migrations”, marine conservationist and environmental photojournalist Ralph Pace will explore how ocean migrations sustain marine ecosystems and play a crucial role in climate mitigation.

Xposure 2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with global changemakers working on the frontlines of environmental preservation. The Conservation Summit serves as a vital platform for sparking meaningful conversations and inspiring actionable solutions to protect the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems.

