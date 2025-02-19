XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight testing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) XRANGE, the region's first international multi-domain Training, Testing, and Evaluation (TT&E) facility for defence, aerospace, and commercial applications, operated by REMAYA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mira Aerospace, a subsidiary of Space42, to establish a permanent testing hub for high-altitude, long-endurance UAV trials.

Under the agreement, XRANGE will serve as the Primary TT&E facility for Mira Aerospace's HAPS platform, providing airspace allocation, ground-based trial instrumentation, and trial planning support.

ApusNeo HAPS is a solar-powered, high-altitude UAV designed to operate in the Earth's stratosphere at altitudes of 13 to 20 km, well above conventional air traffic and weather patterns.

Acting as a cost-effective alternative to satellites, HAPS platforms provide long-endurance capabilities for communications, surveillance, and environmental monitoring without the complexities of space launches.

The MoU was signed by Haitham Awinat, Chief Executive Officer of REMAYA, and Khaled Al Marzooqi, CEO of Mira Aerospace, during IDEX 2025, currently underway at ADNEC until 21st February.

Awinat said, "This cooperation demonstrates XRANGE's commitment to supporting innovators and disruptors like Mira Aerospace by providing a full suite of state-of-the-art range facilities and services to test and evaluate their solutions, accelerating their time to market."

Al Marzooqi stated, "Establishing a dedicated testing hub in Abu Dhabi is a strategic milestone for Mira Aerospace. XRANGE's expertise and infrastructure will allow us to conduct rigorous flight trials, optimise performance, and enhance the capabilities of our HAPS platforms."

