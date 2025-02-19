Open Menu

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace Partner To Advance High-altitude Platform Station Flight Testing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight testing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) XRANGE, the region's first international multi-domain Training, Testing, and Evaluation (TT&E) facility for defence, aerospace, and commercial applications, operated by REMAYA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mira Aerospace, a subsidiary of Space42, to establish a permanent testing hub for high-altitude, long-endurance UAV trials.

Under the agreement, XRANGE will serve as the Primary TT&E facility for Mira Aerospace's HAPS platform, providing airspace allocation, ground-based trial instrumentation, and trial planning support.

ApusNeo HAPS is a solar-powered, high-altitude UAV designed to operate in the Earth's stratosphere at altitudes of 13 to 20 km, well above conventional air traffic and weather patterns.

Acting as a cost-effective alternative to satellites, HAPS platforms provide long-endurance capabilities for communications, surveillance, and environmental monitoring without the complexities of space launches.

The MoU was signed by Haitham Awinat, Chief Executive Officer of REMAYA, and Khaled Al Marzooqi, CEO of Mira Aerospace, during IDEX 2025, currently underway at ADNEC until 21st February.

Awinat said, "This cooperation demonstrates XRANGE's commitment to supporting innovators and disruptors like Mira Aerospace by providing a full suite of state-of-the-art range facilities and services to test and evaluate their solutions, accelerating their time to market."

Al Marzooqi stated, "Establishing a dedicated testing hub in Abu Dhabi is a strategic milestone for Mira Aerospace. XRANGE's expertise and infrastructure will allow us to conduct rigorous flight trials, optimise performance, and enhance the capabilities of our HAPS platforms."

Related Topics

Weather Abu Dhabi Traffic Hub February Market Agreement Satellites

Recent Stories

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

37 minutes ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

53 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

1 hour ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

2 hours ago
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

2 hours ago
 EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

2 hours ago
 Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

3 hours ago
 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coa ..

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

3 hours ago
 Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisi ..

Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East