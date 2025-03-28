XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG projects

- Home
March 28, 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) XRG has reached deal completion on its acquisition of Galp's 10 percent interest in the Area 4 concession in Mozambique's Rovuma Basin, initially announced in May 2024.
This strategic investment, XRG's first in the country, reflects the company's goal of building a world-scale, integrated gas portfolio to meet growing global demand while fostering a smarter, cleaner and more sustainable energy future.
The Rovuma Basin, one of the largest gas discoveries in the past fifteen years, offers XRG access to pioneering LNG projects with a combined potential production capacity of more than 25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). This acquisition includes stakes in the operational Coral South Floating LNG (FLNG), the planned Coral North FLNG and Rovuma LNG's onshore development projects.
Khaled Salmeen, XRG's Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are proud and excited to be part of the responsible development of Mozambique's world-class Rovuma Basin. Together with the Government of Mozambique and our partners, we are looking forward to sharing our expertise, adding value and accelerating these developments towards their full potential LNG capacity. This milestone investment will enhance XRG's ability to provide energy solutions to meet rising demand and help unlock sustainable economic growth.
Coral South FLNG, the first development of its kind deployed in African waters, has a capacity to produce 3.5 mtpa of LNG through utilising cutting-edge technology with a strong focus on energy efficiency. Coral North FLNG, with an imminent final investment decision (FID), would produce an additional 3.5 mtpa of LNG offshore. Both offshore projects are led by Eni.
Meanwhile, the onshore Rovuma LNG Phase 1 Project, led by ExxonMobil, is expected to complete its front-end engineering design (FEED) phase in 2025 based on an innovative modular electric drive design to significantly reduce the carbon intensity of its anticipated 18 mtpa of LNG production.
The acquisition strengthens XRG's growing international portfolio across the energy spectrum. Focused on driving sustainable economic growth and long-term value creation, XRG targets three key growth pillars: gas, chemicals, and low-carbon energy solutions. Central to XRG's long-term strategy are gas and LNG, with recent strategic acquisitions in the United States, Mozambique, Azerbaijan and Egypt.
