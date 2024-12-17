XRG Named As Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner Of UAE Team Emirates
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 05:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) UAE Team Emirates, the UCI World Tour’s No. 1 ranked cycling team, has announced a new 6-year partnership with XRG, an international energy and chemicals investment company committed to accelerating the transformation of global energy systems.
From the 2025 season onwards, the name of the team will evolve to become UAE Team Emirates XRG, with XRG confirmed as Team Emirates’ Co-Title Partner and Official Energy Partner. XRG is investing across the energy value chain to meet growing global demand for smarter, cleaner energy, making it the ideal partner to advance UAE Team Emirates XRG’s commitment to achieving Net-Zero by the end of 2030. The team’s Road to Net Zero initiative will include optimisation of the team’s travel logistics and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and solutions.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Executive Chairman of XRG, said, “XRG is excited and proud to partner with the No.
1 ranked team in the UCI World Tour. This collaboration reflects our commitment to pioneering disruptive and sustainable solutions that help meet the world’s growing energy needs and drive long-term value, while creating positive, lasting socio-economic impact.
"We look forward to supporting UAE Team Emirates XRG in continuing their dominance of global competitive cycling and in achieving their ambitious Net Zero goals, while inspiring healthier communities through the power of cycling.”
Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO, said, “We are delighted to unveil our new identity as UAE Team Emirates XRG. This partnership reflects our commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2030, while continuing to inspire future generations to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.”
