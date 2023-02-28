UrduPoint.com

Yahsat Reports AED1.6 Billion Revenue, 6% YoY Increase In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:45 PM

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY increase in 2022

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year for 2022.

For the twelve-month period, Yahsat delivered growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which increased 6% and 7% respectively year-on-year, meeting and exceeding financial guidance targets.

Highlights for the full year include revenue of AED1.6 billion (US$433 million), up 6% year-on-year, driven by growth of 41% in Managed Solutions and stable performance across the infrastructure and mobility solutions businesses.

Other highlights include Adjusted EBITDA of AED946 million (US$258 million), up 7% year-on-year, delivering a margin of 60%; normalised net income of AED390 million (US$106 million), up 31% year-on-year, generating a margin of 25%; and contracted future revenue of AED7.3 billion (US$2 billion), equivalent to 4.6 times annual revenue for the year 2022.

The company also reported proposed full year dividend of AED16.12 fils (US$4.39 cents) per share or AED393 million (US$107 million), 2% higher than the prior year, of which 50% was paid as an interim dividend in October 2022 and the remaining amount is expected to be paid as a final dividend in May 2023 subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chairman of Yahsat, commented, “In a year of continued transformational change for the satellite industry and against a backdrop of global economic headwinds and tighter financial conditions, the company continues to deliver top-line revenue growth, a superior margin and healthy cash flows, positioning it to sustain and grow its dividend and invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities."

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat, said, “Yahsat delivered strong growth in 2022. The launch of the Thuraya-4 NGS satellite in 2024 followed by two potential new satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, demonstrates our commitment to sustaining our core government business, presenting unique growth opportunities for the Group that are expected to further secure our long-term financial outlook beyond 2026.”

Related Topics

Business Company Superior May October Government Industry Share Billion Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

5 minutes ago
 ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 m ..

‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 million meals in refugee camps ..

5 minutes ago
 China will contribute to global human rights gover ..

China will contribute to global human rights governance: Chinese FM

5 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

1 hour ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.