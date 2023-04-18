Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mobility solution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Yahsat, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, has won the Land Mobile Innovation accolade at the 2023 Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA) Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, for the Push-To-Talk (PTT) solution developed by its mobility arm, Thuraya.

Thuraya PTT impressed judges with its capability to manage multi-channel, person-to-person communications in challenging scenarios involving the military, emergency services, utilities, NGOs and more. The solution enables seamless and cost-effective communications with extended beyond line-of-sight, improved privacy, productivity and interoperability. Thanks to Thuraya PTT, users are able to conduct their daily tasks in a safe, secure and efficient manner at the push of a button.

Accepting the award, Yahsat’s Group Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Hashemi said, “We are delighted that Yahsat has been recognised by the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards in the Land Mobile Innovation category. At Yahsat we pride ourselves in developing advanced and innovative technology that pushes the boundaries of satellite communications and empowers users to do more. Thuraya PTT is a great example of how we are providing the end-user with the tools required to operate effectively in the most difficult circumstances where clear and reliable communications make the difference in challenging and life-saving situations.

”

Thuraya PTT has already been successfully deployed across the middle East. It can be implemented for critical user segments, including maritime, oil and gas, mining, military, transportation, first responders and many more. The solution is used in the energy sector to extend the range of radio operations for effective mobile workforce management. It can seamlessly and intelligently switch between satellite, cellular and LAN to prevent any loss of connection. Devoid of hidden terrestrial infrastructure costs, Thuraya’s PTT system is compatible with a wide range of land mobile radio brands, while also supporting voice encryption.

This award builds on the recent success of Thuraya’s leading maritime voice and tracking solution, the Thuraya MarineStar terminal and the SatTrack service, which won the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Award for ESG Innovation Impact in 2022 and which will be showcased at Sea Asia in Singapore from 25-27 April at stand ‘B2-L21’.