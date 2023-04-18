UrduPoint.com

Yahsat Wins Award For Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk Mobility Solution

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Yahsat wins award for Thuraya’s Push-To-Talk mobility solution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Yahsat, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, has won the Land Mobile Innovation accolade at the 2023 Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA) Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, for the Push-To-Talk (PTT) solution developed by its mobility arm, Thuraya.

Thuraya PTT impressed judges with its capability to manage multi-channel, person-to-person communications in challenging scenarios involving the military, emergency services, utilities, NGOs and more. The solution enables seamless and cost-effective communications with extended beyond line-of-sight, improved privacy, productivity and interoperability. Thanks to Thuraya PTT, users are able to conduct their daily tasks in a safe, secure and efficient manner at the push of a button.

Accepting the award, Yahsat’s Group Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Hashemi said, “We are delighted that Yahsat has been recognised by the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards in the Land Mobile Innovation category. At Yahsat we pride ourselves in developing advanced and innovative technology that pushes the boundaries of satellite communications and empowers users to do more. Thuraya PTT is a great example of how we are providing the end-user with the tools required to operate effectively in the most difficult circumstances where clear and reliable communications make the difference in challenging and life-saving situations.

Thuraya PTT has already been successfully deployed across the middle East. It can be implemented for critical user segments, including maritime, oil and gas, mining, military, transportation, first responders and many more. The solution is used in the energy sector to extend the range of radio operations for effective mobile workforce management. It can seamlessly and intelligently switch between satellite, cellular and LAN to prevent any loss of connection. Devoid of hidden terrestrial infrastructure costs, Thuraya’s PTT system is compatible with a wide range of land mobile radio brands, while also supporting voice encryption.

This award builds on the recent success of Thuraya’s leading maritime voice and tracking solution, the Thuraya MarineStar terminal and the SatTrack service, which won the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Award for ESG Innovation Impact in 2022 and which will be showcased at Sea Asia in Singapore from 25-27 April at stand ‘B2-L21’.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile UAE Oil Singapore Middle East April Gas From Asia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology announces participa ..

National Centre of Meteorology announces participation in Weather Modification A ..

55 seconds ago
 European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 ..

European Parliament adopts key laws to reach 2030 climate target

1 minute ago
 Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

1 hour ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.