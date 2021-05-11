UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yalla Group Limited Reports AED248 Million Q1'21 Revenues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Yalla Group Limited reports AED248 million Q1'21 revenues

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) Yalla Group Limited, a UAE-based leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the middle East and North Africa (MENA), reported revenues of AED248 million in Q1-2021, a record increase of 221% compared to the same period of 2020.

Announcing its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, the company said AED201.1 million of its revenues was generated from chatting services and AED47.3 million from games services.

Yalla affirmed that such promising financial results reflect its sustained success in the social media sector, in addition to the gradual improvement in the general business climate in the Arab region.

According to Yalla’s financial results, the non-GAAP net income grew to AED123.3 million in the first quarter, an increase of 263.7% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net margin was 49.7% in the first quarter of 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Tao Yang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yalla, said: "We had a stellar first quarter marked by strong results in both operational and financial metrics.

Yalla Group’s total revenue increased 39.9% quarter-over-quarter and reached AED248 million, exceeding the upper end of our guidance range by 7.4%.

"This exceptional performance was driven by our continued efforts to expand our user community, effective conversion of active users into paying users, and further advancement in monetization capabilities."

"Our highly effective and resonating marketing campaigns augmented brand awareness across the Middle East and North Africa region," he added.

For his part, Saifi Ismail, President & Director at Yalla Group, affirmed that the business intends to enrich its product portfolio and enhance collaboration among the Yalla applications to develop an integrated interactive system to help boost the number of users for the company’s apps.

Related Topics

Africa Business Social Media Company Same Middle East March 2020 From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s prayer halls to open 15 minutes befor ..

55 minutes ago

Sindh Govt issues fresh SOPs for offering Eid-ul- ..

18 minutes ago

GCU Press begins publishing research journals

18 minutes ago

Ukraine's Opposition Platform to Stay Active in Po ..

18 minutes ago

KP Politicians to celebrate Eid with simplicity

18 minutes ago

President summons National Assembly session on May ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.