Open Menu

Yalla Group Reports Record Revenues Of AED1.2 Billion In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Yalla Group Limited reported full-year revenue of AED1.2 billion ($339.7 million), a significant increase of 6.5 percent from AED1.1 billion in 2023.

This follows a solid fourth-quarter performance with revenue climbing 12.2 percent year-over-year to AED333.5 million ($90.8 million), reflecting continued growth in user engagement and monetisation efforts.

Net income for the quarter rose 9.7 percent to AED119.4 million ($32.5 million), while the company maintained a robust net margin of 35.

8 percent and a non-GAAP net margin of 39.3 percent.

Commenting on the results, Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla, said, “This outstanding performance is a testament to our commitment to enhancing user experiences and optimising operational efficiency, leading to a 26.0 percent year-over-year increase in operating profitability.”

He added that AI is revolutionising the digital landscape as the group leverages its capabilities to create more interactive experiences for its users.

Related Topics

Company From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

6 minutes ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

6 minutes ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

36 minutes ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

36 minutes ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

40 minutes ago
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

49 minutes ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

1 hour ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

2 hours ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

3 hours ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East