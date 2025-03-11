Yalla Group Reports Record Revenues Of AED1.2 Billion In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 02:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Yalla Group Limited reported full-year revenue of AED1.2 billion ($339.7 million), a significant increase of 6.5 percent from AED1.1 billion in 2023.
This follows a solid fourth-quarter performance with revenue climbing 12.2 percent year-over-year to AED333.5 million ($90.8 million), reflecting continued growth in user engagement and monetisation efforts.
Net income for the quarter rose 9.7 percent to AED119.4 million ($32.5 million), while the company maintained a robust net margin of 35.
8 percent and a non-GAAP net margin of 39.3 percent.
Commenting on the results, Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla, said, “This outstanding performance is a testament to our commitment to enhancing user experiences and optimising operational efficiency, leading to a 26.0 percent year-over-year increase in operating profitability.”
He added that AI is revolutionising the digital landscape as the group leverages its capabilities to create more interactive experiences for its users.
