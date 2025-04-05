Open Menu

Yas Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2025

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 07:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – On behalf of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, officially inaugurated the Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon, marking the first-ever full-distance triathlon to take place in the Middle East and North Africa.

Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan was accompanied by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Mohamad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Brigadier Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group.

During the visit, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan toured the vibrant Race Village – the central hub of the event – which features entertainment and witnessed the start of the men’s middle-distance race featured multiple ranked triathletes from across the world.

Challenge Sir Bani Yas reinforces Abu Dhabi’s and Al Dhafra’s rising profile as premier sports tourism destinations, while also fostering greater community engagement.

In line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’ initiative, the event brings together more than 3,100 elite and amateur athletes from 47 countries, competing across long, middle, and Olympic-distance triathlons, alongside a variety of community-focused races held over two action-packed days.

The full-distance triathlon features a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle, and a 42.2 km run. The middle-distance race includes a 1.9 km swim, 96 km cycle, and 21.1 km run, while the Olympic-distance event consists of a 1.5 km swim, 45 km cycle, and 10 km run.

In addition, a wide selection of Community Races is available for participants of all ages and skill levels, ensuring an inclusive and memorable experience for families, first-time triathletes, and recreational athletes alike. These races offer a unique opportunity for everyone to be part of the triathlon excitement within the breathtaking setting of Sir Bani Yas Island.

The Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon not only celebrates athletic excellence but also promotes the values of unity, health, and wellbeing, while showcasing the remarkable natural beauty and cultural heritage of Sir Bani Yas Island, a leading destination in the heart of the Al Dhafra Region.

