Yas Dhows Sailing Race Kicks Off Saturday With 300 Sailors
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club will organise the Yas Dhows Sailing Race (22ft Category) tomorrow, Saturday, with the participation of 60 dhows carrying 300 sailors and skippers. This race marks the first round of the new season of traditional marine races.
The race will start at 2:30 pm from the waters off Lulu Island, covering a distance of 7 nautical miles toward the finish line in front of the Abu Dhabi Corniche Flagpole. The top three teams will be awarded, with total prize money of AED549,000 allocated for the winners and top positions.
The 22ft category races attract significant participation, targeting young and emerging sailors. These races are characterised by the enthusiasm of the sailors to showcase and develop their skills early, aiming to progress to higher categories, culminating in the 60ft category.
The club's organising team has completed all necessary preparations, ensuring logistical and technical support for participants. All dhows will be inspected at the starting point to confirm compliance with race regulations and guidelines.
Recent Stories
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
More Stories From Middle East
-
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors5 minutes ago
-
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 202520 minutes ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE Aid Agency20 minutes ago
-
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry35 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 101 hour ago
-
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil contamination in Abu Dh ..2 hours ago
-
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN3 hours ago
-
2024 marks first year exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels: Copernicus3 hours ago
-
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon11 hours ago
-
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals12 hours ago
-
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dhabi Golf Course star ..13 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, taking constitutional ..13 hours ago