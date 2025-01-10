Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club will organise the Yas Dhows Sailing Race (22ft Category) tomorrow, Saturday, with the participation of 60 dhows carrying 300 sailors and skippers. This race marks the first round of the new season of traditional marine races.

The race will start at 2:30 pm from the waters off Lulu Island, covering a distance of 7 nautical miles toward the finish line in front of the Abu Dhabi Corniche Flagpole. The top three teams will be awarded, with total prize money of AED549,000 allocated for the winners and top positions.

The 22ft category races attract significant participation, targeting young and emerging sailors. These races are characterised by the enthusiasm of the sailors to showcase and develop their skills early, aiming to progress to higher categories, culminating in the 60ft category.

The club's organising team has completed all necessary preparations, ensuring logistical and technical support for participants. All dhows will be inspected at the starting point to confirm compliance with race regulations and guidelines.

