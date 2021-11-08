Yas Holding, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation sign sponsorship agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) UAE investment group Yas Holding announced that it has signed an agreement with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation which will see its subsidiary Marmum Dairy Farms become a Gold Sponsor for all the federation’s events this year.

The sponsorship is part of Yas Holding’s continued support of the UAE government’s initiatives to promote Jiu-Jitsu as a sport in the country while also providing young athletes with an opportunity to compete globally.

Under the agreement, Marmum will be a Gold Sponsor of events organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation this year, including the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2021.

"We are proud to be supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to nurture the country’s young athletes. This is a significant sponsorship agreement with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation through which we hope to make a positive contribution to communities and help build a strong generation of athletes to excel at the local and international levels," said Murshed Al Redaini, Group CEO at Yas Holding.

This sponsorship agreement also aligns with the strategic vision of Marmum Dairy Farms. "With our numerous dairy products, Marmum is committed to fulfilling the growing need of vital nutrients for the community to help develop competitive, strong and healthy generations.

Yas Holding, together with Marmum, are committed to improving public health as well as community vitality, and this sponsorship agreement is a representation of that commitment," said Jeremiah Henchy, CEO of Marmum Dairy Farms.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF, said, "Our federation leads the efforts of promoting Jiu-Jitsu across the UAE by empowering young and aspiring talents. We are committed to organising local and international events that hone the skills and experiences of our players. Our partners’ and sponsors’ support is key for the realisation of our vision, and our agreement with Yas Holding falls in line with our efforts to activate private and public partnerships’ role to support Jiu-Jitsu growth across the UAE. This partnership reflects our shared objectives and mission for building a healthy community."

Jiu-Jitsu has become one of the most popular martial arts in the world. It has attracted a strong following in regional and global sports forums due to its suitability for different ages and the physical, intellectual and social benefits that the practice offers.

Marmum Dairy Farms will sponsor the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2021 in November.