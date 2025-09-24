- Home
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport Surprise Saudi Visitors With Unforgettable National Day Welcome
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) In a spectacular collaboration, Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Zayed International Airport joined forces to create an unforgettable welcome for Saudi travelers this Saudi National Day.
The arrivals lounge came alive with celebrations as Warner Bros.
World characters, Tom and Jerry, greeted passengers arriving on the first inbound Saudi flight to Abu Dhabi. Faces lit with joy on both children and adults, as travelers received special gift bags filled with keepsakes from Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World and Seaworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The party marked Saudi National Day in a moment like no other, while reaffirming Yas Island as the destination for world-class hospitality, entertainment and unforgettable memories.
