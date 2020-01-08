UrduPoint.com
Yas Island Arena Renamed Etihad Arena

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) Miral, an Abu Dhabi Government-backed developer, today finalised a partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to secure exclusive naming rights of Yas Bay Arena.

As part of the agreement, Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose, indoor entertainment venue will officially be named Etihad Arena.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "It’s an honour to partner with an Abu Dhabi institution such as Miral on this joint venture, that will further promote Abu Dhabi and Yas Island as a hub for entertainment, tourism and culture. Etihad Arena complements our global presence at a number of sporting and entertainment venues, most notably Etihad Stadium in Manchester, home of Manchester City Football Club. This new arena will bring an abundance of talent to our capital, providing a diverse range of entertainment options for guests visiting our beautiful city, or for those who call the UAE home.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said, "As our national airline with international reach, Etihad Airways is the ideal partner to help position the newly named Etihad Arena competitively on the local and regional map of live entertainment destinations."

"The new venue will be a significant addition to the unique offerings on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi, creating unforgettable experiences, and helping us deliver on our vision to position Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. This is a testament to our commitment to grow the tourism industry and achieve our leadership’s vision of economic diversification," he added.

The Etihad Arena, which will be operated by Flash Entertainment, has been designed to accommodate large-scale and private events, offering unique flexibility with a capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people.

