Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours & Travel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 6th April 2021 (WAM) - Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, has partnered with a leading Israeli travel management company, Amsalem Tours & Travel Ltd., to increase awareness of Yas Island Abu Dhabi and its offerings among the Amsalem travel trade network through the Yas Expert online training program.

The collaboration is part of Experience Hub’s initiative to develop the Israeli market and introduce Yas Island as Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment destination to travellers from Israel through the travel trade industry following the announcement of the UAE allowing travel from Israel.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Experience Hub is the trade and promotion arm for one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations - Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Through its network of local, regional and international offices, the company will work with Amsalem Tours and Travel Ltd to create awareness.

Yas Expert is a specialist online training program for travel agents and industry professionals, designed to help travel trade professionals familiarize themselves with the many ‘one-of-a-kind’ experiences Yas Island has to offer.

The program enables travel partners to become Yas Island Brand Ambassadors, providing expert advice to their customers on the experiences the island has to offer and its safety initiatives, to drive visitation to the destination. Travel professionals can access course content on mobile, tablet or desktop and study at their own pace to stay up to date with the island’s latest attractions and offerings to enrich their own client offerings and boost sales.

Participants will be required to complete the five modules and solve 70% of the questions correctly, following which they will receive a Yas Expert qualification certificate to confirm they have become a Yas Expert. The innovative and interactive online training program launched in 2019, in India, GCC and the UK and more recently in China, in Mandarin. Demand for the bespoke training program for the travel trade has been strong and growing, with over 5,000 agents registrations since the launch.

Liam Findlay, General Manager of Experience Hub said, "We are delighted to have launched the Yas Island collaboration with Amsalem Tours & Travel Ltd. to create awareness and train Amsalem’s travel network. The normalisation of diplomatic ties between the two nations will stimulate new business opportunities, with around 50,000 Israeli tourists already visiting the UAE since September 15, 2020. Ahead of flights operating between Abu Dhabi & Tel Aviv in the near future, we aim to develop the Israeli market and are confident the partnership will help build consumer awareness, support recovery of the sector and foster growth of the travel industry.

We look forward to welcoming new guests to Yas Island from Israel."

Yacov Amsalem, CEO of Amsalem Tours & Travel Ltd. said, "We are keen to cooperate with Experience Hub to provide full support for the promotion of Yas Island Abu Dhabi in new product forms and new marketing strategies. Amsalem Tours & Travel Ltd is one of the biggest TMC's and trade professionals in Israel, established in 1983 and has offices in US, Mexico, UK, Turkey, Hong Kong, and India. We now have plans to increase our presence in the region."

Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, and dotted with some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is home to one-of-a-kind experiences including award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

In honour of its 10th anniversary, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has recently launched two new thrilling experiences, the Roof Walk and Zip Line. With the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk experience, guests can scale the Park’s signature red roof and take in spectacular vista views of Yas Island. On the other hand, the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Zip Line allows guests to conquer a first-of-its-kind challenge on Yas Island as they zip from the heart of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi through the Flying Aces roller coaster loop. Guests seeking to bring along family and friends can even gear up for the dual racing challenge for an added thrill to the unparalleled adventure.

The two first-of-their-kind experiences on Yas Island will bring Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the World’s Leading Theme Park’s exciting offerings to include over 43 Ferrari-inspired attractions for both adults and younger guests, in line with its efforts to provide world-class, family-friendly experiences for guests of all ages.

The popular holiday destination also includes record-breaking attractions such as CLYMB Abu Dhabi, which was recently awarded two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles for the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel and the world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall, as well as Yas Marina Circuit, which hosts the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The destination like no other also has an award-winning golf course at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, world-class shopping with globally renowned brands, and over 160 dining outlets.

Yas Island also has a total of 2,000 rooms and suites across seven hotels for Israeli visitors to choose from, surrounded by a 25sqkm island that caters to their leisure and entertainment.

Proudly and responsibly open for fun Yas Island has been awarded World Travel and Tourism Council ‘Safe Travels’ stamp, marking the first destination in Abu Dhabi to receive the international honour.