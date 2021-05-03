Yas Island firework extravaganza set to light up Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will mark the occasion of Eid al-Fitr with a series of spectacular fireworks displays.

Taking place over three nights from the first day of Eid, Yas Island will livestream the vibrant fireworks, which will be set off from the Yas Bay waterfront for the first time.

The spectacular five-minute events will be broadcast on the Yas Island Instagram channel at 21:00 each night, so everyone can enjoy the show, as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s COVID-19 precautionary measures.