Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be awarded coveted WTTC ‘Safe Travels’ stamp

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment hub, announced that it has been awarded the coveted WTTC ‘Safe Travels’ stamp, marking the first destination in Abu Dhabi to receive the international honour.

Launched recently by the World Travel & Tourism Council, WTTC, who represent the global Travel & Tourism private sector, the global safety and hygiene stamp has been awarded to major holiday destinations around the world to enable travellers to identify destinations and businesses that have adopted its health and hygiene global standardised protocols.

These protocols include providing consistency and guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing in the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 world.

Yas Island has received the recognition for the implementation of its comprehensive wellness programme, which, in addition to enhanced hygiene and social distancing measures, has included the launch of the #TogetheratYas technology platform and the appointment of Yas Wellness Ambassadors.

#TogetheratYas is an online platform offering clear comprehensive guidance on safety measures and a one-stop shop for all the fun experience on Yas Island.

The platform also provides access to the Wellness Ambassadors, a team of specially trained individuals available to answer guests’ questions on the health and safety measures in place at the newly reopened Yas theme parks, hotels and attractions, as well as address queries regarding openings and closures. Yas Wellness Ambassadors can be contacted via phone, social media, WhatsApp and email.