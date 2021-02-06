UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yas Island Turns Red As UAE’s Hope Probe Approaches The Red Planet

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Yas Island turns red as UAE’s Hope Probe approaches the Red Planet

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 6th February 2021 (WAM) - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, lit up in red to commemorate the journey of the Hope Probe to Mars, as the intra-planetary vessel is due to reach the red planet on February 9th.

As the Hope Probe reaches the end of its seven month long, 493 million kilometer journey to Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor, key attractions across Yas Island turned scarlet including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Plaza Hotels, as well as Etihad Arena and W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island.

The Hope Probe has been travelling to Mars since its launch in July 2020. Following its seven month journey, the unmanned spacecraft will explore the Martian atmosphere for a full Martian year – around 687 days on Earth.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Hub February July 2020 Ferrari Million

Recent Stories

CTD arrests terrorist planning terror attack in Ka ..

1 minute ago

Indian State of Telangana Starts Vaccinating Polic ..

1 minute ago

Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections: g ..

1 minute ago

Muguruza sets up Barty final as Grampians Trophy c ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh declare 223-8 against West Indies

1 minute ago

Two Sumatran tigers escape Indonesian zoo, one sho ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.