Yas Island turns red as UAE’s Hope Probe approaches the Red Planet

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 6th February 2021 (WAM) - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, lit up in red to commemorate the journey of the Hope Probe to Mars, as the intra-planetary vessel is due to reach the red planet on February 9th.

As the Hope Probe reaches the end of its seven month long, 493 million kilometer journey to Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor, key attractions across Yas Island turned scarlet including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Plaza Hotels, as well as Etihad Arena and W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island.

The Hope Probe has been travelling to Mars since its launch in July 2020. Following its seven month journey, the unmanned spacecraft will explore the Martian atmosphere for a full Martian year – around 687 days on Earth.