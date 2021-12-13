Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to boost destination visitation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and tourism destinations has today announced a comprehensive business development partnership with leading Israeli travel management company, Amsalem Tours and Travel.

The collaboration will capitalise on the growing inbound tourism market from Israel to the UAE, and boost travel to the destination, with Amsalem Tours and Travel becoming Experience Hub’s first and only strategic alliance partner in Israel. The partnership will see the two entities work together on a structured programme focused around engagement, training and incentivisation of Amsalem’s network of travel agents and sales representatives. The programme aims to develop staff loyalty to the unique leisure and entertainment destination, in order to boost tourism from Israel to Yas Island, and support the recovery of the travel and tourism sector.

One year on from the first commercial flight between Tel Aviv and the UAE, the collaboration between Yas Island and Amsalem Tours and Travel is expected to deliver upon Experience Hub’s vision to develop the inbound Israeli tourism market and introduce Yas Island as Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment destination to travellers from Israel through travel trade industry collaboration.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, said, "We are delighted to announced our business development partnership with Amsalem Tours and Travel Ltd, which will generate awareness and stimulate loyalty amongst Amsalem’s extensive travel network.

During the last 12 months since the first commercial flight between UAE and Israel, more than 250,000 Israeli travellers have visited the UAE, with more than thousands expected to visit during the next 12 months. Now is an ideal time for Israel holidaymakers to discover Yas Island as we continue to expand our offerings on the destination, including the recent opening of the world’s first Warner’s Bros-branded hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi, and the new DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences in November. The future for Yas Island Abu Dhabi is bright as we strive to boost the travel and tourism sector in the UAE’s capital. We look forward to further cementing our relationship with Amsalem and welcoming new guests to Yas Island from Israel."

Yacov Amsalem, CEO of Amsalem Tours and Travel Ltd, said, "We are very happy to cooperate with Experience Hub and are honored to be the first and only business development partner in Israel. From day 1, Amsalem has recognised the magic that Yas Island has to offer Israelis - endless experiences, award winning theme parks, world-class hotels, safety and wellness, an overall exciting leisure and entertainment destination, and all within a short distance from Israel. For me to be visiting Yas Island for the first time, especially during such an action-packed period, with Formula1, is a highlight in my life. Amsalem Team remains dedicated to driving exposure, providing full support in promoting the uniqueness that Yas Island has to offer."