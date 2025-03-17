Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Hosts First 'Rescue Night' Event
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), recently concluded the first of its new biannual event titled “Rescue Night,” designed to educate the public on how to respond when spotting a marine animal in distress.
As part of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center’s MoU agreement and strong partnership to rescue, rehabilitate and return animals in distress, these events invite community members to contribute to these ongoing efforts by learning how to provide the best possible support while awaiting professional assistance.
The event began with a tour of the Center where guests gained firsthand insight into the rescue operation and rehabilitation steps with an overview on the facility, including the rescue clinic and advanced laboratories that are utilized to care for the injured, weak or orphaned animals with efforts to return them back into their natural habitat.
Following the tour, guests gathered in the Center’s auditorium to attend sessions on the do’s and don’ts when spotting a marine animal in distress led by the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center’s rescue team and supported by EAD.
