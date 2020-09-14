UrduPoint.com
Yas Theme Parks Recognised For Health And Safety With ‘Go Safe’ Certification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety with 'Go Safe' certification

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Following the reopening of Yas Theme Parks and attractions, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi were awarded the ‘Go Safe’ certification by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi. The programme aims to enforce global standards for safety and cleanliness across all tourism and retail establishments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the certification, VP of Operations at Farah Experiences, Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi, said, "As always, ensuring the health and safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority. As such, our teams have worked tirelessly alongside the relevant authorities to implement stringent precautionary measures across our theme parks and attractions. The Go Safe certification is evidence that our efforts are effective, comprehensive and in line with industry best practices.

"This certificate exemplifies the highest standards of excellence in health and safety measures based on international protocols and best practices set by DCT Abu Dhabi," added Alzaabi.

Saeed Al Saeed, Destination Marketing Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, commented, "We are on track to achieving our target of certifying the entire Capital of the UAE by the end of the month. The dynamic nature of this programme will ensure that all tourism and retail establishments are regularly inspected and consistently adherent to the strict guidelines that make up the programme. The success of the initiative is largely due to the cooperation and remarkable response we have seen from industry stakeholders to date. Go Safe is a verification of our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our residents and visitors."

