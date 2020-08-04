Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all guests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi was open exclusively to Annual Passholders yesterday in a show of appreciation and has officially opened its doors to all guests with valid online bookings as of today, August 4th, 2020.

Yas Waterworld’s very own Dana welcomed fans back in Souk Qaryat Al Jewana. Fans also enjoyed a celebratory "Brand New Day" choreographed dance ahead of the big countdown to the official reopening of the World’s Leading Water Park! To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, Yas Waterworld has introduced enhanced health and safety measures that include mandatory online booking for all guests including Annual Passholders to ensure that the limited capacity of 30 percent is adhered to, in addition to thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Guests are advised to diligently comply with precautionary measures by wearing face masks, observing social distancing markers, undergoing thermal screening upon entry in addition to regularly sanitising hands at all times and opting for contactless payments at all outlets. Suitable masks will be provided free of charge on entry.