UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yas Waterworld Officially Opens Its Doors To All Guests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all guests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi was open exclusively to Annual Passholders yesterday in a show of appreciation and has officially opened its doors to all guests with valid online bookings as of today, August 4th, 2020.

Yas Waterworld’s very own Dana welcomed fans back in Souk Qaryat Al Jewana. Fans also enjoyed a celebratory "Brand New Day" choreographed dance ahead of the big countdown to the official reopening of the World’s Leading Water Park! To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, Yas Waterworld has introduced enhanced health and safety measures that include mandatory online booking for all guests including Annual Passholders to ensure that the limited capacity of 30 percent is adhered to, in addition to thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Guests are advised to diligently comply with precautionary measures by wearing face masks, observing social distancing markers, undergoing thermal screening upon entry in addition to regularly sanitising hands at all times and opting for contactless payments at all outlets. Suitable masks will be provided free of charge on entry.

Related Topics

World Water Abu Dhabi August 2020 All

Recent Stories

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

2 minutes ago

SEC issues decision forming SDHR Higher Committee

2 hours ago

ADJA organises seminar on amendments to regulation ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures BoD of Chess ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi plans to construct new projects in energ ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.