UrduPoint.com

Year Of Sustainability Encourages Public Towards Conservation Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) The “UAE Year of Sustainability: Today For Tomorrow’s” has launched a video that sheds light on the importance of environmental conservation to protect our resources for future generations.

Through community-focused activations and educational content, the Year of Sustainability initiative encourages residents to adopt an environmentally-conscious lifestyle for a sustainable future, by focusing on efforts such as, switching to plastic-free alternatives, protecting UAE’s ecosystems from waste left behind, segregating waste to recycle and encouraging the use of public transportation.

