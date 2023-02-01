UrduPoint.com

'Year Of Sustainability' Is Culmination Of UAE's Pioneering Efforts In Environmental Preservation Field: Al-Jundi Journal

Published February 01, 2023

'Year of Sustainability' is culmination of UAE's pioneering efforts in environmental preservation field: Al-Jundi journal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) Al-Jundi journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new February 2023 issue no. 589, touching on several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title " 2023...The Year of Sustainability in the UAE", Al-Jundi said in its editorial, "The declaration of 2023 as the year of sustainability by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan represents the culmination of the UAE’s pioneering efforts in the field of environmental preservation, and paves the way for the UAE to host the “Conference of Parties” (COP 28), held as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)”.

The editorial said, “The UAE is working hard to make this event a milestone in global efforts aimed at addressing the threat of climate change, as it is heavily relying on it to find solutions that contribute to fully healing the planet. In addition, it represents an opportunity for the UAE to present its vision in this critical field.”

Furthermore,it added, “The decision of designating this year as the Year of Sustainability has many indications, as it reminds us of the remarkable efforts made by the founder and builder of the union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in preserving the environment, which he saw as a key element of building the state”.

"Al-Jundi" covers the latest political, military, and security events, new weapons, and scientific and technological advancements by modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Journal devoted its main file section of the February 2023 issue to discussing "Emerging military technologies for 2023 and beyond.”

In its “Studies and Analyses” section, Al-Jundi offered a study titled, “Naval drones use… a new type of threat”, in addition to another study titled, “Nato’s future and the New Strategic Concept.”

The Journal dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Since its inception, Al-Jundi journal has built strong relationships and strategic partnerships with various manufacturers and producers in the military sector locally, regionally, and globally, through its continuous annual participation in the most important military exhibitions and local, Arab, and international conferences, where it provides comprehensive media coverage, keeping pace with events and meeting the needs of readers and followers in modern styles and designs through the printed journal, daily bulletins, website, social media platforms, and multimedia.

