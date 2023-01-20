UrduPoint.com

‘Year Of Sustainability’ Reflects UAE’s Commitment To Promote Sustainability In All Fields And Sectors: Sultan Al Jaber

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 07:15 PM

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s commitment to promote sustainability in all fields and sectors: Sultan Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2023) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, has said that the declaration of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects the UAE’s commitment to promote sustainability in all fields and sectors, and paves the way for the country’s efforts to accelerate global climate action ahead of COP28.

In a statement issued today, Dr. Al Jaber added that the UAE has long maintained that the principles of sustainability must be incorporated into every sector of the economy. "The country’s commitment to sustainability was led by its founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and this commitment remains a guiding light for the current leadership.”

The ‘Year of Sustainability’ will culminate in the most important climate event of the year, COP28 UAE, which will take place at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, 2023.

Sultan Al Jaber continued, “The UAE will strive to make COP28 one of solidarity and action. It will listen, engage, and build partnerships with all parties who seek to play a constructive role in the clean energy transition. It will bridge the global north and south and include public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth. And it will raise ambitions and move from goals to concrete action.”

He concluded, “The ‘Year of Sustainability’ offers a reminder of the need for innovation across all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational development—and of the important role that the UAE must play to create this future.”

