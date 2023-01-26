UrduPoint.com

Year Of Sustainability Will Help Accelerate UAE's Transition Towards A Greener Tomorrow: Group CEO Of BEEAH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#039;s transition towards a greener tomorrow: Group CEO of BEEAH

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH, said the recent announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to declare 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” across the nation will go a long way in accelerating the transition towards a greener tomorrow.

In a statement, Al Huraimel said, “The announcement comes at a critical time, not just for the UAE, which is gearing up to host the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year, but also for countries around the world as they take a strong stance to tackle the challenges posed by climate change."

“We believe that there is no better platform for the world to come together to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development than at COP28 in the UAE, and this announcement solidifies our resolve towards this mission,” he continued.

"BEEAH Group is ready to support the UAE's climate commitments as well as the country's ongoing sustainability projects, which are accelerating the transition towards a circular economy and leading the way to a net-zero future. We also look forward to supporting organisations across the UAE, as they take on a more active role in adopting sustainable practices and creating a lasting positive impact on our natural environment.”

