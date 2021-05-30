Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for applications from youth across the UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The UAE Golden Jubilee Committee today announced the opening of its ‘Year of the 50th Fellowship’ programme for applications from UAE citizens and residents across the UAE.

The 11-month programme commences in June 2021 and ends in April 2022.

The aim of this programme is to provide the youth with exciting work opportunities in a number of disciplines, including project management, design and communications. Successful candidates will work closely with cross-functional internal teams and external parties that will develop their skills and expertise in one of five key areas: Project Management The ideal candidate is a proactive problem-solver, gifted multi-tasker and a team leader, able to oversee and manage the given project through the creation of tools and structures that will lead to the team's success.

Stakeholder Engagement This role will be of a talented communicator who can engage, influence and inspire action across a wide range of senior stakeholders.

Design Strong visual communicators are encouraged to apply to this role for the opportunity to work with cross-functional internal teams and stakeholders on innovative and creative design solutions.

Storytelling Enthusiastic storytellers are encouraged to apply to this exciting opportunity to work with several creatives on the story of the UAE through the lens of compelling journeys of people in the UAE across different platforms.

Communications The Communications fellowship opportunity is open to highly creative and collaborative content creators who can develop, edit and maintain content across a wide variety of channels for high profile programmes.

Detailed descriptions of all positions and the entry requirements for each can be found by visiting https://uaeyearof.ae/fellowship. Interested applicants are invited to apply through the website by 7th June, 2021.

A selection committee will review all applications, and shortlisted fellows will be notified via email.

The programme is one of many planned initiatives that are being launched to engage the youth as the UAE celebrates its remarkable journey of the first 50 years and prepares for the transformative growth journey that lies ahead.

Earlier this year, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared 2021 as ‘The Year of the 50th’ to commemorate 50 years since the nation’s founding in 1971. The ‘Year of the 50th’ officially runs from 6th April 2021 to 31st March 2022 to coincide with the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020.