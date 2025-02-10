Open Menu

Yemen To Sign Debt Rescheduling Deal With Arab Monetary Fund: Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Yemen to sign debt rescheduling deal with Arab Monetary Fund: Finance Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Salem bin Breik, Yemen’s Minister of Finance, said that his country is set to sign an agreement with the Arab Monetary Fund to reschedule its debt, including the repayment of certain loans and instalments.

This move is aimed at improving the government's financial position and supporting economic reforms and development projects, he added.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the Arab Fiscal Forum at the World Governments Summit, bin Breik highlighted the dual challenges facing Yemen’s economy, including internal shocks caused by more than a decade of conflict, as well as external pressures such as the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions in the Red Sea.

He noted that the suspension of oil exports, which previously accounted for approximately 65 percent of state revenues, has placed severe financial pressure on the national budget.

Additionally, security instability has negatively impacted various economic sectors, further complicating the business environment in the country.

Regarding future plans, bin Breik stated that since August 2023, Yemen has been implementing a series of financial and monetary reforms, focusing on improving tax efficiency, boosting non-oil revenues, and restructuring government spending.

He affirmed that the Yemeni government is working closely with the Arab Monetary Fund to implement these reforms, with progress being assessed on a quarterly basis to ensure the achievement of key economic objectives.

Related Topics

World Exports Business Budget Yemen Oil Salem Progress August Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middl ..

Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay

3 minutes ago
 GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management t ..

GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum ..

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle Eas ..

RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa

3 minutes ago
 Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 ..

Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valen ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana

4 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review g ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at Wo ..

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG

4 minutes ago
 ICAO Council President highlights global cooperati ..

ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability

4 minutes ago
 Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industria ..

Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion ..

4 minutes ago
 ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste ..

Ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste reduction efforts

5 minutes ago
 Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin Febru ..

Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East