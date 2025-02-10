Yemen To Sign Debt Rescheduling Deal With Arab Monetary Fund: Finance Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 08:46 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Salem bin Breik, Yemen’s Minister of Finance, said that his country is set to sign an agreement with the Arab Monetary Fund to reschedule its debt, including the repayment of certain loans and instalments.
This move is aimed at improving the government's financial position and supporting economic reforms and development projects, he added.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the Arab Fiscal Forum at the World Governments Summit, bin Breik highlighted the dual challenges facing Yemen’s economy, including internal shocks caused by more than a decade of conflict, as well as external pressures such as the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions in the Red Sea.
He noted that the suspension of oil exports, which previously accounted for approximately 65 percent of state revenues, has placed severe financial pressure on the national budget.
Additionally, security instability has negatively impacted various economic sectors, further complicating the business environment in the country.
Regarding future plans, bin Breik stated that since August 2023, Yemen has been implementing a series of financial and monetary reforms, focusing on improving tax efficiency, boosting non-oil revenues, and restructuring government spending.
He affirmed that the Yemeni government is working closely with the Arab Monetary Fund to implement these reforms, with progress being assessed on a quarterly basis to ensure the achievement of key economic objectives.
Recent Stories
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum ..
RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa
Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at Wo ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG
ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability
Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion ..
Ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste reduction efforts
Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition3 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay3 minutes ago
-
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum in Bangkok3 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa3 minutes ago
-
Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance solution3 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana4 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at World Governments Summ ..4 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG4 minutes ago
-
ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability4 minutes ago
-
Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion worth of new indust ..4 minutes ago
-
Yemen to sign debt rescheduling deal with Arab Monetary Fund: Finance Minister5 minutes ago