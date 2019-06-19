(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) Sultan Al Burkani, Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament, praised the efforts of the member countries of the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to support Yemen.

In a joint press conference with Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al Salami, Arab Parliament Speaker, held today in Cairo, Al Burkani said, "We are grateful for the efforts of the member countries of the Arab Coalition to counter the coup," stressing that Yemen is the main issue in the Arab region.

He also pointed out that the Houthi militias are a terrorist group that destroys everything in Yemen and its actions have reached neighbouring countries, such as its attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia while affirming that the militias have even stolen relief aid.

Al Burkani explained that a draft resolution will be discussed today, which will call on the United Nations and the Arab League to classify the Houthi militias as a terrorist group while confirming that they will vote on the resolution and send it to the secretaries-general of the two organisations.

"UN reports indicate that its humanitarian aid packages have not reached the Yemeni people, because they are being looted by the Houthi militias," said Al Salmi, adding that he briefed Al Burkani on the Arab Parliament’s support for the Yemeni people.

He also highlighted the parliament’s work to reach a peaceful solution and noted that the Houthi militias are supported by Iran.